Euclid mission sets out in search of clues to universe’s biggest mystery – the nature of dark energy
UBC scientists are among 2,000 researchers who will be involved in analyzing the data sent back to Earth from the European Space Agency’s recently launched Euclid satellite.
What areas of Metro Vancouver are the smelliest? UBC researchers want to know
A project led by mechanical engineering researchers called “Smell Vancouver” is tracking the worst and weirdest odours around Metro Vancouver. Postdoctoral researcher Dr. Sahil Bhandari was quoted.
B.C. company fined $157K for 'high-risk' school asbestos removal
UBC-run CAREX Canada (school of population and public health) estimated that roughly 235,000 Canadians are exposed to asbestos in the workplace.
England's Bright joins chorus of calls for action on ACL injuries
Physical therapy professor Dr. Jackie Whittaker said there is no proof that physiological differences cause women to tear their ACL more often than men.
Israel's opioid crisis could become worst in the world
School of population and public health lecturer Dr. Itai Bavli discussed Israel’s opioid crisis.
Humans are dangerous predators because we love collecting weird animals
Dr. Andrea Reid (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said industrial fisheries can look to Indigenous stewardship models for ways to more sustainably engage with fish.
How AI may help humans ‘talk’ to animals
Geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker commented on using AI to communicate with animals.
Clean fuel rules come into effect July 1
Land and food systems professor Dr. Sumeet Gulati commented on Canada’s new fuel regulations.
How is going back to natural fabrics the way to be fashion forward?
Materials engineering student Rynn Zhang discussed the impact of textiles on climate change and the environment.
Sunscreen myths and facts: What to know as summer gets underway
Dermatology and skin science professor Dr. Sunil Kaila discussed how people can effectively use sunscreen to protect their skin.
Why do mosquitoes like me so much?
Zoology professor Dr. Ben Matthews discussed why mosquitoes seem to target some people more than others.
The fight to save Vancouver’s disappearing beaches
Dr. Christopher Harley (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; zoology) commented on rising sea levels in Vancouver.
B.C. port workers strike will have ripple effects across the economy
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler commented on the strike among over 7,000 cargo loaders at B.C.’s ports.
B.C. lawyers reject 'climate conscious lawyering' policies
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Carol Liao commented on the failed “climate conscious lawyering” proposal that would have required lawyers to provide guidance to clients about risks and opportunities related to climate change.
B.C. immigrants report lowest sense of belonging to Canada
Drs. Nathanael Lauster (sociology) and Suzanne Huot (occupational science and occupational therapy) commented on a Statistics Canada survey which found that only 53 per cent of B.C. immigrants have a strong sense of belonging to Canada.
Chinese Canadian Museum opens in B.C., 100 years after Exclusion Act took effect
History graduate student Naomi Louie discussed the Chinese Exclusion Act that completely halted Chinese immigration to Canada for 24 years.
Bill C-18: Google and Meta spark crucial test for Canadian journalism
Journalism professors Drs. Alfred Hermida and Mary Lynn Young wrote about the implications of Bill C-18, or the Online News Act, that will make companies like Meta and Google compensate Canadian news outlets whenever their news content is shared on their online platforms.
Copyright exceptions in Canadian education aren’t a loophole, they’re essential
Stephanie Savage (UBC Library) and co-author argued that copyright exceptions are important for education.
How pharmacists are collaborating to manage pain after hospital
Pharmaceutical sciences lecturer Dr. Tiana Tilli explained how pharmacists can help patients across B.C. manage pain.
UBC members among 85 new Order of Canada appointees
New Order of Canada appointees include Dr. lax̌lax̌tkʷ Jeannette Christine Armstrong (Irving K. Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences), Dr. Barbara Arneil (faculty of arts), Dr. John Fleetham (faculty of medicine), Dr. Sally Thorne (school of nursing), Dr. Keith Walley (faculty of medicine), and Michael Wulder (adjunct professor, faculty of forestry).
