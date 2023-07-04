UBC In The News
Canada wildfires: What to do when the air quality is bad outside
Media mentioned a UBC study which found that people with diabetes had an increased likelihood of complications within just 48 hours of wildfire exposure.
Al Jazeera
UBCO study turns tables on inflammatory bowel disease and fibre
Dr. Natasha Haskey, researcher at UBCO’s centre for microbiome and inflammation research, released a study that questioned the long-held practice of restricting fibre for people living with inflammatory bowel disease.
Castanet
Could rain gardens be the thing that saves salmon from toxic tire chemicals?
Dr. Timothy Rodgers, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and colleagues have found that specially designed gardens could reduce the amount of a toxic chemical associated with tires entering our waterways.
CKNW
The search for the detection of gravitational waves
Physics and astronomy PhD candidate Kathryn Crowter was part of a study that harnessed the Milky Way as an antenna to find the first evidence of low-frequency gravitational waves.
CKNW
The myth of the Galápagos cannot be sustained
Zoology professor Dr. Dolph Schluter said that our scientific generation may be the last in history to study organisms on the Galápagos in the environment in which they evolved.
The Atlantic (subscription) via MSN
The unusual factors behind the extraordinary heat across the southern US
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Rachel White commented on jet streams, currents of air high above Earth’s atmosphere that can cause extreme weather.
Vox
Is exercise actually good for the brain?
UBCO health and social development postdoctoral fellow Dr. Travis Gibbons discussed how exercise improves brain cognition.
Science
Napping associated with higher brain volume, reveals new study
Dr. Ram Randhawa (faculty of medicine) said that people should not judge their sleep based on some measure of what the ideal sleep should be.
Interesting Engineering
Politicians aren’t drug experts. They should stop pretending to be
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Benjamin Perrin was quoted in an opinion piece about illicit drug overdoses in Canada.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
When will Canadian news disappear from Google, Facebook? What the Bill C-18 rift means for you
Journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida commented on the Online News Act, or Bill C-18, that will make companies like Meta and Google compensate Canadian news outlets whenever their news content is shared on their online platforms.
CBC, Radio-Canada, Global News
Noise is all around us. And it's harming our health
School of population and public health professor Dr. Hugh Davies discussed how noise affects our health.
CBC
100 years after Exclusion Act, anti-Chinese racism in Canada remains
History professor Dr. Henry Yu discussed the Chinese Exclusion Act that completely halted Chinese immigration to Canada for 24 years.
CBC Radio, CBC; Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
Dr. AI and personal assistants? Here's what Canada could look like in 2050
Computer science assistant professor Dr. Vered Shwartz said that AI will enhance a lot of jobs and likely also replace them and create new ones too.
CTV
Creating national standards for drug education
Nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins discussed how to best support children and youth when it comes to substance use education and intervention.
CTV
B.C. port strike: What to know as disruption stretches into day 4
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler commented on the strike among over 7,000 cargo loaders at B.C.’s ports.
Global News
Exploring the field of urban forestry
Forestry professor Dr. Andrew Almas discussed the importance of studying forestry and urban forestry to create a more livable environment for people and wildlife.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
How Canada’s housing woes became international art
Media highlighted Canada’s Venice Biennale exhibit which focused on the housing crisis and was co-developed by members of UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture. SALA professor Matthew Soules was quoted.
The Tyee
How a small student-run start-up's micro-factory is helping Vancouver become a zero waste city
Mosa, a start-up founded and operated by UBC students, upcycles hundreds of glass bottles into drinking glasses and home accessories.
Vancouver is Awesome