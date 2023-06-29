UBC In The News
Stealing vs. going to war. Why Russian corruption is not an obstacle to war but rather its cause
Media mentioned a paper by Dr. Philippe Le Billon (school of public policy and global affairs; geography) which argued that war creates additional conditions that facilitate illicit enrichment.
The Insider Russia
B.C. scientists help discover space-time distortions that could test Einstein's theory of relativity
UBC physics and astronomy researchers co-authored a study that harnessed the Milky Way as an antenna to find the first evidence of low-frequency gravitational waves.
Globe and Mail (subscription); GeekWire via Yahoo, MSN; Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Richmond News, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Castanet
Severe cold could hurt B.C. wine sector as much as heat and forest fires
Media mentioned a UBC study that claimed half of current global wine-growing regions would become climatically unsuitable for today’s major wine grapes.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Richmond News, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen
Orcas in general don't pose a threat to humans — but any encounter with a massive, wild animal has its risks
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on killer whales ramming into sailboats.
Business Insider via MSN, Yahoo; Daily Hive
Water safety and kids
Pediatrics professor Dr. Ian Pike discussed safety tips for kids and water, and debunked myths about drowning.
CBC Radio
Promoting sports gambling: Canada’s other pandemic
Dr. Luke Clark, psychology professor and director of the Centre for Gambling Research at UBC, discussed why it is more dangerous for young people to start gambling than mature adults.
The Link
These Canadian universities ranked among the best in the world
UBC has risen to 34th from 47th position in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.
Toronto Star (subscription), Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet