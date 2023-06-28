UBC In The News
New gel holds promise for cartilage regeneration in knee and hip joints
Chemistry researchers have created a new biodegradable gel that can help heal damaged cartilage in joint injuries.
India Times
Some Dutch people seeking euthanasia cite autism or intellectual disabilities, researchers say
Social work professor Dr. Tim Stainton commented on euthanasia laws in Canada.
Associated Press via The Independent, Washington Post, ABC News, Seattle Times, Daily Mail, Toronto Star, Vancouver is Awesome, Yahoo, MSN, Aol
‘I have over 30 threats to kill, or assault me’: Being a doctor on social media
Dr. Heidi Tworek, director of the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions, commented on a study which found that online harassment of doctors became rampant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles Times via Yahoo
Stop calling the killer whale encounters with boats 'attacks'
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, said that “attack” is an inaccurate description of killer whale encounters with boats, and that the orcas are most likely “just playing”.
Business Insider via Yahoo
Alberta sees highest drug poisoning deaths in April, experts say better model needed
Peter A. Allard school of Law professor Benjamin Perrin said increased policing enforcement on drug trafficking increases the risk of overdose events.
Canadian Press via CTV, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Delta Optimist, Pique NewsMagazine, Squamish Chief, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Richmond News, New Westminster Record
Canada's first hydrogen train is taking passengers
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Gordon Lovegrove commented on the functionality of hydrogen trains in Canada.
CBC
B.C. gas prices could come down 'a fair bit': expert
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler said that gas prices in B.C. could come down.
City News
Free air conditioners in B.C. a first step, but more still needed, advocates say
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer said that B.C’s government needs to go beyond just air conditioning to protect its citizens from extreme heat.
City News
How to support trans youth in BC
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (school of nursing) commented on how support and care can help transgender youth.
The Tyee
These Canadian universities are ranked among the world’s best for 2024
UBC has risen to 34th from 47th position in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.
Curiocity, Daily Hive
Art banners in the cultural district showcase UBCO students, faculty & alumni
The Outdoor Banner exhibition program between the City of Kelowna and UBCO’s faculty of creative and critical studies will feature original works by UBCO students and alumni for the public to view.
