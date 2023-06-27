UBC In The News
Blame rising home prices for the Great Resignation, new research suggests
A Sauder School of Business working paper argued that high house prices allowed many older Americans to retire early.
Market Watch via MSN
UBCO researcher swings the pendulum on fibre intake
Dr. Natasha Haskey, a researcher at UBCO’s Centre for Microbiome and Inflammation Research, is re-thinking the long-held practice of restricting fibre completely for people living with inflammatory bowel disease.
Castanet
People around the world are having more positive experiences, new report says
Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell commented on the Gallup Global Emotions 2023 Report which is an annual collection of data from more than 100 countries that asks how people are feeling.
CNN
Where can the U.S. put 88,000 tons of nuclear waste?
Dr. Allison MacFarlane, director of the school of public policy and global affairs, said using concrete cylinders to store nuclear waste is not a good long term solution.
WHYY (PBS/NPR)
New orca calf spotted near British Columbia
Marine mammal research unit graduate student Josh McInnes commented on the sighting of an orca calf in the Salish Sea.
KUOW (NPR)
Impact of forever chemicals on the environment
Chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni discussed the dangers of forever chemicals.
NTD News
Who killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar? Those close to Sikh leader accuse Indian government of involvement
Sociology lecturer Dr. Prabhsharanbir Singh commented on the death of Sikh figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Toronto Star (subscription)
How many hours of shuteye is best? Here's what the latest science says about sleep
Dr. Ram Randhawa (faculty of medicine) said that people should not judge their sleep based on some measure of what the ideal sleep should be.
CBC
Rocket pollution
Physics and Astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley discussed the environmental impacts of rocket launches.
CBC Radio (15:43 mark)
The housing crisis could kill Canada’s competitive advantage
Economics professor Dr. David Green was quoted in an opinion piece about Canada’s housing market.
National Observer
Transparency and the art of public bylaw notifications
Journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida said one of the challenges facing local newspapers is the decline in traditional advertising revenue and the reliance on local government advertising.
Yahoo, St. Albert Gazette, Penticton Herald
Canada’s misguided changes to drug regulation could fast-track unproven medications and divert funds from other health needs
School of population and public health professor Dr. Steve Morgan and co-authors argued that Health Canada’s new drug licensing proposal, “Agile Licensing”, will cause more harm than good to Canadians.
The Conversation via Yahoo
B.C. veterans and counsellors planning trip to Ukraine to help treat PTSD
The Veterans Transition Program at UBC and White Rock Rotary Club are joining forces to send a local team of counsellors to Ukraine to help those with war-related mental health challenges.
CTV, City News, Black Press via Surrey-Now Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News