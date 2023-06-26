UBC In The News
The push in B.C. to relocate homes rather than demolish them
Media mentioned a study by school of architecture and landscape architecture professor Joseph Dahmen that forecast 25 per cent of homes in Vancouver could be demolished by 2030 due to a surge in property values.
CBC, Radio-Canada (French)
Bitumen to carbon fiber pipeline
Materials engineering professor Dr. Yasmine Abdin co-developed a way to turn bitumen into commercial-grade carbon fibres.
CBC Radio
New gel could produce biodegradable implants for joint injuries
Chemistry researchers have created a new biodegradable gel that can help heal damaged cartilage in joint injuries.
United Press International, Interesting Engineering, CBC Radio, CKNW (29:45 mark)
Peer support to better men’s mental health at core of new B.C. study
Drs. Paul Sharp and John Oliffe (UBC’s Men’s Health Research Program) are trying to find ways to help men with their mental health struggles through the power of social connection.
Black Press via Today in BC, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News
Mining companies betting on autonomous technology to make dangerous jobs safe
Dr. Scott Dunbar (Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering) discussed automation in mining.
Canadian Press via BNN Bloomberg, Toronto Star, Financial Post, CBC, CTV, Yahoo, MSN, Calgary Herald, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist
‘I hope I’m wrong’: Why some experts see doom in AI
Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune discussed his concerns about how artificial intelligence could threaten humans’ existence.
Globe and Mail
Canada’s green taxonomy playbook stuck in limbo, industry group says
Peter A. Allard school of Law professor Dr. Janis Sarra said that it is critical that Canada develops a taxonomy specifying which investments are green and which ones fit into a transition category.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
As the Canadian population passes 40 million, fast-growing provinces gain relatively fewer seats in Ottawa
Political science professor emeritus Dr. Richard Johnston commented on the number of Quebec’s seats in the House of Commons.
Globe and Mail via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Pique NewsMagazine, Prince George Citizen
B.C.'s 'Best Small Town' also leads the pack on planning for multiple climate emergencies
Dr. Stephen Sheppard, director of UBC’s Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning, commented on the town of Kimberley’s climate emergency planning.
CBC
3 ways to tell if a candidate is serious about climate change
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison said that voters should look out for urgency, specifics and honesty when evaluating a political candidate’s stance on climate change.
CBC
Metro Vancouver renters could take the hit as condo investments become less viable
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff said that people are less interested in buying condos to rent out due to high interest rates.
CBC
Victims claim gender discrimination in application of sex crime laws
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Janine Benedet commented on gross indecency, which is when anyone wilfully does an indecent act in a public place in the presence of one or more persons.
CBC
Orca attacks yacht near Scotland, 1st such incident in northern waters
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on killer whales ramming into sailboats.
Global News
‘Very upset’: Parent, student react to no letter grades for B.C. students up to Grade 9
Education adjunct professor Dr. Victor Brar commented on B.C.’s shift from letter grades to a proficiency scale on report cards from Kindergarten to Grade 9.
Global News
Let’s be open to paying personally to reduce climate change
School of population and public health professor Dr. Paul Kershaw argued that we should be willing to spend money now to fight climate change for a better future for our children and grandchildren.
Globe and Mail (subscription) via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Pique NewsMagazine, Prince George Citizen
Introduce pharmacare in Canada with an 'essential medicines' program
School of population and public health professor Dr. Steve Morgan argued that the Canadian government needs to implement a universal pharmacare program that is cheaper and fairer than the current one.
Ottawa Citizen
Meet the winners of the 2023 Killam Prize
Zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto and biochemistry and molecular biology professor Dr. Pieter Cullis were awarded the 2023 Killam Prize for their research in sexual reproduction and vaccines respectively.
CBC
White Rock Rotarians and UBC Veterans Transition Program join to help Ukraine
The Veterans Transition Program at UBC and White Rock Rotary Club are joining forces to send a local team of counsellors to Ukraine to help those with war-related mental health challenges.
Peace Arch News