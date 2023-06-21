UBC In The News
Vancouver’s development destroyed Burrard Inlet. Tsleil-Waututh Nation is determined to save it
Media mentioned a study co-authored by researchers from the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries which found that the Burrard Inlet has lost 945 hectares of intertidal habitat due to urbanization and industrialization.
The Narwhal
Who are the most likely losers of the 'orca uprising?' Sadly, the killer whales themselves
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, said that the behaviour of the killer whales ramming into sailboats near Spain and Portugal is unlikely to spread to other orca populations.
Business Insider via Yahoo
B.C. wildfires economic impact
Forestry professor Dr. Gary Bull discussed the economic and environmental impact of the ongoing seasonal wildfires in B.C.
BNN Bloomberg
National pharmacare should replace B.C.’s 'UnFair' PharmaCare program
School of population and public health professor Dr. Steve Morgan argued that the Canadian government needs to implement a universal pharmacare program that is cheaper and fairer than the current one.
The Province
UBC introduces new font to better represent Indigenous languages
A new font to typeset Salish languages is the result of a unique collaboration between UBC, Musqueam and Syilx.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, North Shore News, Squamish Chief