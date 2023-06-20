UBC In The News

When it comes to a war with Taiwan, many Chinese urge caution

Political science professor Dr. Xiaojun Li co-authored a study that investigated the Chinese sentiment about Taiwan.
The Economist (subscription)

McKinsey and McDonald’s advertise their employee turnover to attract top talent. Here’s why you should too

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Rebecca Paluch led a study which found that applicants prefer job postings that signal a company’s support of workers moving on to bigger and better opportunities.
Fortune (subscription) via Yahoo

It’s time to rethink what we call ‘old age’

Psychology professor Dr. Nancy Sin discussed aging and the concept of the midlife crisis.
CNN via Yahoo, MSN 

Vulnerable groups need more support with poor Toronto air quality, say climate experts

Dr. Amanda Giang (mechanical engineering; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed how wildfire smoke affects marginalized people.
CBC via Yahoo, MSN

More B.C. renters are spending 'crisis-level' amounts on housing, rental housing index finds

Dr. Penny Gurstein, co-director of UBC’s housing research collaborative, said that B.C. needs “all hands on deck” to deal with the housing crisis.
CBC

‘Continued genocide’: First Nations leaders disturbed by effort to dig up unmarked graves in B.C.

First Nations and Indigenous studies professor emeritus Dr. Linc Kesler commented on Residential schools and survivors.
Global News

How a B.C. lake’s evolutionary superstar highlights biodiversity’s importance – and the threats against it

Zoology professor Dr. Dolph Schluter discussed the endangered stickleback fish.
Globe and Mail via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Pique NewsMagazine, Prince George Citizen

When fire burns a path for flood

School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Kees Lokman and forestry lecturer Dr. Peter Wood discussed the connection between wildfires and floods.
The Tyee

AI laws in Canada

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Kristen Thomasen discussed legislation on artificial intelligence in Canada.
AM1150 Kelowna

UBCO offers an Indigenous master of science in nursing pathway

UBCO has introduced a new layer of thematic instruction specifically for Indigenous registered nurses or registered nurses who work with Indigenous peoples in its master of science in nursing program.
Castanet