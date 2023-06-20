UBC In The News
When it comes to a war with Taiwan, many Chinese urge caution
Political science professor Dr. Xiaojun Li co-authored a study that investigated the Chinese sentiment about Taiwan.
The Economist (subscription)
McKinsey and McDonald’s advertise their employee turnover to attract top talent. Here’s why you should too
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Rebecca Paluch led a study which found that applicants prefer job postings that signal a company’s support of workers moving on to bigger and better opportunities.
Fortune (subscription) via Yahoo
More B.C. renters are spending 'crisis-level' amounts on housing, rental housing index finds
Dr. Penny Gurstein, co-director of UBC’s housing research collaborative, said that B.C. needs “all hands on deck” to deal with the housing crisis.
CBC
‘Continued genocide’: First Nations leaders disturbed by effort to dig up unmarked graves in B.C.
First Nations and Indigenous studies professor emeritus Dr. Linc Kesler commented on Residential schools and survivors.
Global News
How a B.C. lake’s evolutionary superstar highlights biodiversity’s importance – and the threats against it
Zoology professor Dr. Dolph Schluter discussed the endangered stickleback fish.
Globe and Mail via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Pique NewsMagazine, Prince George Citizen
When fire burns a path for flood
School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Kees Lokman and forestry lecturer Dr. Peter Wood discussed the connection between wildfires and floods.
The Tyee
AI laws in Canada
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Kristen Thomasen discussed legislation on artificial intelligence in Canada.
AM1150 Kelowna
UBCO offers an Indigenous master of science in nursing pathway
UBCO has introduced a new layer of thematic instruction specifically for Indigenous registered nurses or registered nurses who work with Indigenous peoples in its master of science in nursing program.
Castanet