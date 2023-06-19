UBC In The News
Company-wide layoffs lead to many more workers quitting, study finds
A study co-authored by Dr. Sima Sajjadiani (Sauder School of Business) found that mass layoffs encourage voluntary resignations among those who remain.
Mothers accused of harming their babies are turning to the same science that freed Kathleen Folbigg
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Emma Cunliffe commented on the case of Kathleen Folbigg, who was convicted of killing her four children in 2003 and given an unconditional pardon after serving 20 years.
Canada wildfires heat up climate change pressure on Trudeau
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on Canada’s climate policy.
Mass immigration experiment gives Canada an edge in global race for labour
Vancouver School of Economics professor Dr. David Green commented on the strain on housing caused by Canada’s increasing population.
Orca attacks on boats aren't out of revenge, killer whale experts say. They're just having fun
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on killer whales ramming into sailboats.
What are the 20 countries where people live the happiest?
Media mentioned a study edited by economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell called the World Happiness Report. Dr. Helliwell was quoted.
Swabbing C-section babies with mom’s microbes can restore healthy bacteria
Obstetrics and gynecology professor Dr. Deborah Money commented on a study that exposed c-section babies to microbes they missed by not being born through the vaginal canal.
B.C.’s largest blaze stokes long-term carbon concerns
Respiratory medicine professor Dr. Chris Carlsten discussed the health impacts of wildfire smoke.
Canada passes 40 million population milestone amid immigration push
Sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster commented on the need for more housing as Canada’s population grows.
How a B.C. lake’s evolutionary superstar highlights biodiversity’s importance – and the threats against it
Zoology professor Dr. Dolph Schluter discussed the endangered stickleback fish.
This simple surgery could slash ovarian cancer rates in Canada, specialists say
Obstetrics and gynecology professors Drs. Janice Kwon and Gillian Hanely discussed opportunistic salpingectomies, the removal of the fallopian tubes in a woman who is done having children and is already undergoing a gynecological surgery, developed by professor emerita Dr. Dianne Miller.
As B.C. fires threaten highways, communities fear when their access routes will be choked off
Director of UBC’s Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning Dr. Stephen Sheppard and UBCO engineering professor Dr. Babak Tosarkani discussed how remote areas can better prepare for potential road closures due to wildfires.
‘A powerful statement of pride’: Basketball is a legacy for this First Nations family
Anthropology professor Dr. Charles Menzies commented on First Nations gathering for sporting events.
Alzheimer Society of B.C. urges residents to plan ahead for climate emergencies
UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch is the featured speaker in a June 22 webinar on building climate resilience for people with dementia.
The importance of balance
UBCO health and exercise sciences professor Dr. Brian Dalton discussed the importance of balance and how it is a good indicator for health as we age.
More than 100,000 B.C. households at risk of homelessness due to rental crisis
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville commented on the home rental market in B.C.
Fires could increase numbers of sick, injured animals, disrupt breeding
Drs. Karen Hodges (UBCO biology) and Matthew Mitchell (land and food systems) commented on how wildfires affect Canada’s wildlife.
Syilx Okanagan students celebrate as they receive bachelor's degree focused on Nsyilxcn language
For the first time ever, eight Syilx Okanagan students graduated from UBC Okanagan with a Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency (BNLF).
Professional name reading
Don Andrews, the voice actor who reads out the names of UBC graduates at convocation ceremonies, discussed how he became a professional name reader.
