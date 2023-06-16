UBC In The News
UBC experts visit Turkiye’s earthquake-hit regions
UBC engineering professors Dr. Carlos Ventura and Dr. Tony Yang led a team of researchers surveying the impact of the February 2023 earthquakes in Turkiye. Their visit was featured in national and regional newspapers.
Sabah Daily, Medya Gazete
Four killer whales are spotted off New England coast
Marine mammal research unit director Dr. Andrew Trites commented on the rare sighting of four killer whales on the East Coast.
New York Times
Satellite internet fills holes in global connectivity, but cost remains an issue
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. David Michelson said that cost is a significant barrier to providing global internet coverage.
United Press International via MSN
‘Non’ to high-rise living: Why Paris has imposed a ban on skyscrapers
School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon commented on the energy efficiency of high-rise buildings.
Firstpost
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer discussed the potential harmful impacts of gas stoves.
Canadian Press via CTV, Toronto Star, National Observer, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist
Some Chinese Canadians embrace 'white people food' movement, others are baffled
Sociology professor Dr. Amy Hanser commented on the “white people food” social media movement among younger Chinese which involves eating simple, easy meals.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Yahoo, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist
Ukraine hopes to rejuvenate its oil and gas sector — and wants Canada to help
Dr. Philippe Le Billon (school of public policy and global affairs; geography) commented on investing in Ukraine during the war.
CBC
Doctors call on the federal government to ban the advertising of fossil fuels
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed banning the advertisement of fossil fuel products like coal, oil, gas and automotive products.
CBC Radio
‘Fast-pacing’ extinction? How Canada’s worst fire season in decades is hurting wildlife
Drs. Karen Hodges (biology) and Matthew Mitchell (land and food systems) commented on how wildfires affect Canada’s wildlife.
Global News
B.C.’s Highway 4 to remain closed for at least another week
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels commented on the closure of Highway 4 due to wildfires.
Global News (06:48 mark)
Is Vancouver's urban tree canopy prepared for climate change?
Forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt discussed the role that trees could play in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.
City News
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Five roles AI could disrupt within the next five years
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Sima Sajjadiani discussed the likelihood of artificial intelligence taking over human resource management.
Canadian Business
B.C. housing market heats up in May, says real estate association
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville commented on the home rental market in B.C.
Vancouver Sun
Living safely at home for the elderly
Dr. Roger Wong (vice dean, education, faculty of medicine) discussed how the elderly can live safely at home alone.
OMNI TV (Cantonese)
Canada's population to surpass 40M people
Drs. Suzanne Huot (occupational science and occupational therapy) and Tom Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) discussed the challenges that Canada might face with its growing population.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Delta Optimist
Residents invited to plan for summer heat and climate emergencies
UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch is the featured speaker in a June 22 webinar on building climate resilience for people with dementia.
Prince George Daily News, Vernon Matters
5 innovative ways doctors treat skin cancer
Dermatology and skin science professor Dr. Sunil Kaila commented on using artificial intelligence to identify moles on a patient’s skin.
Best Health via MSN