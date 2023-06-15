UBC In The News
Four B.C. cities have Canada’s lowest property tax rates
Media mentioned studies by Drs. Tom Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) and Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) which proposed increasing taxes for those who own expensive homes in B.C.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Times Colonist, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Vancouver is Awesome
Signs of recovery after world’s worst underwater pandemic
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley commented on ochre sea star populations in B.C.
KUOW (npr)
Finland's nuclear catacombs nearly ready to house waste
Dr. Allison MacFarlane, director of the school of public policy and global affairs, discussed the risks associated with storing nuclear waste above ground.
Japan Times
What you need to know about wildfires in Canada
UBCO biology professor Dr. Karen Hodges and forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed how wildfires impact Canada’s wildlife and ecosystems.
Dr. Karen Hodge: Canadian Press via Toronto Star, National Post, The Province, Winnipeg Free Press, Yahoo, MSN, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, North Shore News, Delta Optimist; APTN
Drs. Karen Hodges and Lori Daniels: The Weather Network via Yahoo, MSN
President-prisoner? Trump could still be elected if convicted, say experts
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk discussed the criminal charges brought against former U.S. president Trump.
CBC Kids News
Health Matters: Mental health training program for men
Dr. Zac Seidler, a member of UBC’s Reducing Male Suicide research cluster, developed a new program, “Men in Mind” to help improve how mental health practitioners engage with men in therapy.
Global News
Girl verbally abused at Kelowna track meet hopes devastating incident can bring about change
Drs. Kyle Frackman (Central, Eastern, and Northern European studies), J.P. Catungal (institute for gender, race, sexuality and social justice) and Elizabeth Saewyc (school of nursing) discussed the marginalization faced by transgender people.
Drs. Frackman and Catungal: Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, National Post, Montreal Gazette, The Province, O Canada
Dr. Saewyc: Global National
The end of homeownership
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed generational inequality in Canada’s homeownership.
Maclean’s
UBC's Wine Research Centre offers micro-credential in wine tasting
UBCO’s Wine Research Centre is offering a micro-credential course in wine tasting this July, where people can learn the vocabulary of wine tasting, wine-making principles and the different types of wine.
Castanet