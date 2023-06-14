UBC In The News
Lava comes in two ‘flavors.’ Scientists may have finally figured out why
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences postdoctoral researcher Dr. Cansu Culha led a study which investigated why lava flows abruptly change texture from smooth, ropy pahoehoe to rubbly, jagged aa.
Science
UBC researcher develops training for counsellors to help men in crisis
Dr. Zac Seidler, a member of UBC’s Reducing Male Suicide research cluster, developed a new program, “Men in Mind” to help improve how mental health practitioners engage with men in therapy.
City News
Viral video of satellite images is not evidence that Quebec fires were orchestrated attacks
UBCO earth, environmental and geographic sciences professor Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais said it’s not uncommon for one lightning storm to ignite multiple fires.
Reuters
Harmful fisheries subsidies: Progress on ‘pivotal’ WTO agreement disappoints one year on
Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the need for sustainable fishery.
Economist
Canadian fires signal new frontier in climate change
Forestry professor Dr. Allan Carroll said Canada’s fires are burning hotter and longer today because firefighters stopped previous blazes, leaving bigger untouched areas for new fires to burn.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
Fallout after mall operator Westfield pulls out of San Francisco
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff commented on shopping centre giant Westfield walking away from its lease on the San Francisco Centre mall and handing it back to the bank.
KTVU (Fox)
Wildlife unseen casualty as forests burn in worst wildfire season of the century
Drs. Karen Hodges (biology) and Matthew Mitchell (land and food systems) commented on how wildfires affect Canada’s wildlife.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, National Post, Yahoo, CTV, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, North Shore News, Delta Optimist
Special air quality statement issued for smokey Saskatoon
Media mentioned the weather forecasting tool FireSmoke, developed by UBC’s Weather Forecast Research Team, which shows a visual forecast of what smoke conditions look like in Canada and the U.S.
Global News
Vancouver School Board enrolment
School of community and regional planning professor Dr. Michael Hooper commented on enrolment rates at Vancouver elementary and secondary schools.
CBC Radio
‘Why didn’t they stop this fire?’ Métis community reeling after planned protected area goes up in flames
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels said severe fires release massive amounts of carbon into the atmosphere and make it challenging for the forests to recover.
The Narwhal
Killer whale visits Yaquina Bay
Marine mammal research unit graduate student Josh McInnes commented on the sighting of a killer whale in the state of Oregon’s Yaquina River.
Newport News Times
Ignoring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not an option
Dr. Naomi Klein, co-director of the Centre for Climate Justice, argued against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s plan to run for U.S. president.
Guardian
Doctors demand ban on fossil fuel ads to save lives
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem co-authored a piece which argued for a ban on the advertising and sponsorship of fossil fuel products like coal, oil, gas and automotive products.
National Observer
Are dogs' brains getting larger?
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren wrote about the increase in canine brain size due to increased social interaction with humans.
Psychology Today
First cohort completes new nsyilxcən degree at UBCO: ‘Our language is very strong’
For the first time ever, eight Syilx Okanagan students graduated from UBC Okanagan with a Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency (BNLF), a degree taught in their language and delivered on their land.
IndigiNews
Oak Bay looks to create second round of climate champions
The Oak Bay district is launching a second round of the Coolkit program in conjunction with the faculty of forestry, which engages all ages on positively impacting climate change. Professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard was quoted.
Oak Bay News