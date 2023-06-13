UBC In The News
Operation WildFireSat set to change how we track Canadian wildfires and smoke
UBCO earth, environmental and geographic sciences professor Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais commented on Operation WildFireSat, Canada’s plan to deploy satellites specifically for wildfire monitoring.
Globe and Mail (subscription) via Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Delta Optimist, Pique NewsMagazine, Squamish Chief, Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Richmond News
Tired of being disappointed by store-bought strawberries? Here’s how to find the sweetest ones
Land and food systems lecturer Dr. David McArthur discussed the factors that make strawberries sweet.
Toronto Star (subscription)
Coyote walks up and bites woman gardening in Prince George, B.C.
Forestry and zoology professor Dr. Sarah Benson-Amram said that there’s an increase in coyote attacks because the animals learn humans are a source of food and therefore become bolder.
CBC
Orcas becoming strategic in their attacks, says boat captain ambushed twice
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on killer whales ramming into sailboats.
Global News
Meet 'Collec'Thor': Richmond's new tool to clean up the Fraser River
Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) said plastics can survive in water forever, and that’s not good for the food chain.
City News
Future uncertain for unique B.C. genetic counselling clinic for people with psychiatric disorders
Medical genetics and psychiatry professor Dr. Jehannine Austin commented on the potential closure of Adapt Clinic which provides genetic counselling for people living with psychiatric illnesses.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
What are those 'tumbleweeds' of white fluffy stuff in Vancouver?
Botany professor Dr. Quentin Cronk said that the white fluffy stuff flying around is black cottonwood seed – the main poplar tree in Vancouver.
Glacier Media via Pique NewsMagazine, North Shore News, Vancouver is Awesome, Squamish Chief
Algorithms can be useful in detecting fake news, stopping its spread and countering misinformation
Computer science professor Dr. Laks V.S. Lakshmanan discussed using algorithms to detect fake news and misinformation campaigns.
Radio Calgary/Edmonton
Illuminating dark seas: Why fisheries management must be more transparent
Drs. Dyhia Belhabib and Daniel Skerritt (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) wrote about the need for transparency to enable more sustainable and equitable fisheries.
The Conversation via Yahoo