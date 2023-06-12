UBC In The News
When employees leave a company, others often follow
A study co-authored by Dr. Sima Sajjadiani (Sauder School of Business) found that mass layoffs encourage voluntary resignations among those who remain.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
Many Americans make this financial mistake when switching jobs — here’s how to avoid it
Dr. Yanwen Wang (Sauder School of Business) co-authored a study which found that two in five American employees are cashing out their 401K plans early.
WJTV (CBS); Stacker via MSN
‘An elixir of life’? Taurine supplements slowed aging, improved health in animals, study finds
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Annalijn Conklin commented on new research on the health impacts of taurine, an amino-acid and supplement.
Toronto Star
Thousands of vulnerable B.C. kids get meals at school. What do they eat in the summer?
Media mentioned the Canada Food Price Report co-authored by UBC researchers which forecasts that food prices will rise by five to seven per cent this year.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
Kathleen Folbigg’s ‘fierce women’ on the need to challenge misogyny in criminal cases
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Emma Cunliffe commented on the case of Kathleen Folbigg, who was convicted of killing her four children in 2003 and given an unconditional pardon after serving 20 years.
Guardian, ABC News Australia, 60 Minutes Australia
Plantar fasciitis is painful. Some people are treating it the wrong way
Family practice professor Dr. Karim Khan discussed how to treat plantar fasciitis, the inflammation of the plantar fascia, a tissue in the foot.
Washington Post
Many newly discovered species are already gone
Botany professor Dr. Quentin Cronk commented on dark extinctions, the extinction of species before they are discovered.
Wired
At the Venice Architecture Biennale, architects tackle the housing crisis
The Globe and Mail highlighted Canada’s Venice Biennale exhibit which focused on the housing crisis and was co-developed by members of UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture. Professor Matthew Soules was quoted.
Globe and Mail
Older dads is a Hollywood trend, but are there health drawbacks for the children?
Sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian commented on people having children in older ages.
Toronto Star
Canadians are working past retirement, but not because they want to
Economics professor Dr. Giovanni Gallipoli discussed factors causing Canadians to push retirement.
CBC
How we measure air quality and what the numbers mean
Head of respiratory medicine Dr. Chris Carlsten discussed how to stay safe when there is wildfire smoke.
CBC
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Jean Bottorff led a study which found that poor eating habits among students can contribute to a variety of future health issues, including obesity, respiratory diseases and depression.
CTV
“Dark design” can nudge you into tipping more, says expert
School of information visiting professor Dr. Olivier St-Cyr said that preset tip amounts on payment machines are designed to play on a customer’s desire to appear generous.
Global 630 CHED
The Vancouver school district projects declining enrollment. B.C. Stats suggest otherwise. Who's right?
School of community and regional planning professor Dr. Michael Hooper commented on enrollment rates at Vancouver elementary and secondary schools.
Vancouver Sun
Future of renewable energy looks like a giant battery as Vancouver company scales up production
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Martin Ordonez said that battery power is needed across North America to hit net-zero goals for power production.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Regina Leader-Post, O Canada
Climate change made May heat in Western Canada 10 times more likely, early data suggests
UBCO biology professor Dr. Karen Hodges commented on the effect of wildfires on animal habitats and forests.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, Richmond News, New Westminster Record
Algorithms can be useful in detecting fake news, stopping its spread and countering misinformation
Computer science professor Dr. Laks V.S. Lakshmanan wrote about using algorithms to detect fake news and misinformation campaigns.
The Conversation via Stuff South Africa
Student who suffered brain injury using experience to further research
Mechanical engineering student Yi Yi Du graduated this spring after overcoming a traumatic brain injury and is now heading to Stanford.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Contemporary Indigenous art takes centre stage at UBC Okanagan
Artwork created by Krystle Silverfox, one of UBCO’s Indigenous artists in residence, will be on display at UBCO’s FINA gallery until Aug. 24.
Vernon Morning Star
UBCO recognizes top students at 2023 graduation ceremonies
Last week, UBC Okanagan recognized top academic students in the graduating class of 2023 for their accomplishments including high academic grades and community service.
Castanet