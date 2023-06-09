UBC In The News
I survived HIV/AIDS but now I worry climate change will kill me
A study by UBC’s Centre of Heart Lung Innovation which found that the risk for pulmonary disease and lung cancer is higher in people living with HIV was mentioned in an opinion piece.
The shipping climate crunch
Mechanical engineering and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability professor Dr. Amanda Giang and graduate student Imranul Laskar conducted a study that investigated climate policy in the shipping industry.
Western Canada’s dry spring creates prime wildfire conditions
Biology professor Dr. Karen Hodges commented on the effect of wildfires on animal habitats and forests.
Can you be outside during an air quality alert?
Sport and exercise medicine and kinesiology professor Dr. Michael Koehle discussed exercising when the air quality is bad.
Metro Vancouver-founded T&T Supermarket to open 1st U.S. store in 2024
Sauder School of Business adjunct professor Dr. Jarrett Vaughan commented on T&T’s plan to open a store in Washington State.
‘Our new normal’: As climate change exacerbates wildfires, Canada faces a fiery future
Forestry professors Drs. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle, Lori Daniels and John Innes commented on climate change and wildfires in Canada.
B.C. pharmacists did 891 patient assessments on first day of new prescribing powers
Barbara Gobis, director of the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, said that pharmacist-prescribed medicine is more convenient than going to the ER or a local clinic.
Canada is in flames — here's how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke
Head of respiratory medicine Dr. Chris Carlsten discussed how to protect ourselves from the health impacts of wildfires.
Canadian researchers find brain inflammation in patients with long COVID
Psychiatry professor Dr. Lakshmi Yatham commented on a study that found physiological evidence of brain inflammation in people months after their COVID-19 infections.
Acetaminophen overdose is one of the main causes of liver damage. Here's how to avoid it
Clinical professors Dr. Eric Yoshida and Dr. Trana Hussaini co-wrote about the dangers of acetaminophen overdose on the liver.
Bachelor of Nsyilxcn language fluency sees first graduates cross the stage
For the first time ever, eight Syilx Okanagan students graduated from UBC Okanagan with a Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency (BNLF), a degree taught in their language and delivered on their land.
Dawson Creek legend Roy Forbes picks up UBC honorary doctorate
Dawson Creek singer-songwriter Roy Forbes was recognized by UBC with an honorary degree.
