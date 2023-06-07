UBC In The News
Merely designating an area as protected not enough, says Princeton study; here is why
Media mentioned the Paper Park Index by Dr. Daniel Pauly and Veronica Relano (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) which evaluated the effectiveness of marine protected areas.
UBCO study finds low-carb start to day helps battle type 2 diabetes
An international team led by UBCO researchers suggests a low-carb breakfast might help people living with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) better control their blood sugar levels.
Folbigg’s pardon yet another alarm bell for how science is used in the justice system
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Emma Cunliffe commented on Kathleen Folbigg who was convicted of killing her four children in 2003 and given an unconditional pardon after serving 20 years.
The US is getting its first new nuclear reactor in 40 years
School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. M.V. Ramana commented on the recently built nuclear reactor in Georgia, the first in the U.S. in more than 40 years.
India among top sources of foreign interference in Canada
School of public policy and global affairs adjunct professor Vina Nadjibulla commented on India being listed among the top sources of foreign influence in Canada.
Calls grow across Canada to ban gambling ads during sports broadcasts
Dr. Luke Clark, psychology professor and director of the Centre for Gambling Research at UBC, commented on gambling advertising in B.C.
Algorithms can be useful in detecting fake news, stopping its spread and countering misinformation
Computer science professor Dr. Laks V.S. Lakshmanan wrote about using algorithms to detect fake news and misinformation campaigns.
Font gives fresh look to B.C. Indigenous languages while working on reconciliation
A new font to typeset Salish languages is the result of a unique collaboration between UBC, Musqueam and Syilx.
UBCO celebrates the graduates of 2023
On June 8 and 9, UBCO will confer more than 2,300 degrees during six graduation ceremonies. On Thursday, the first-ever Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency degree graduates will receive their degrees.
