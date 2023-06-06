UBC In The News
Ocean sanctuaries to shape geopolitics in S China Sea
Media mentioned the Paper Park Index by Dr. Daniel Pauly and Veronica Relano (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) which evaluated the effectiveness of marine protected areas.
Asia Times
UBCO study finds low-carb start to day helps battle type 2 diabetes
An international team led by UBCO researchers suggests a low-carb breakfast might help people living with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) better control their blood sugar levels.
Castanet
‘Any of us would want a Tracy’: The friends who fought for Folbigg
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Emma Cunliffe commented on the case of Kathleen Folbigg who was convicted of killing her four children in 2003.
Sydney Morning Herald
Hysterectomy: A safe treatment option for women with cervical cancer, says study
Medicine professor Dr. Lori Brotto commented on hysterectomy, a surgical procedure where the uterus and cervix is removed, as a treatment option for cervical cancer.
Zee News India via MSN
Will the British monarchy end with Prince George? An expert thinks so
Political science professor emeritus Dr. Philip Resnick commented on the continuation of the British monarchy.
The List
More work needed on B.C.'s decriminalization plan, experts say
Medicine professor Dr. Jade Boyd commented on the impact criminalization of illicit drugs has on marginalized people.
CTV, Penticton Herald, Yahoo, iHeartRadio
India among top actors for foreign interference in Canada: national security adviser
School of public policy and global affairs adjunct professor Vina Nadjibulla commented on India being listed among the top sources of foreign influence in Canada.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, National Post, Yahoo, Business in Vancouver, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Pique NewsMagazine, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief
Green fireball shooting across the sky captured by B.C. man
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley commented on the recent fireball event, or a bright meteor, across the skies of B.C.
Glacier media via Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Delta Optimist, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Richmond News, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist
Mitigating the risk of AI
Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune discussed mitigating the risk of extinction from artificial intelligence.
QR Calgary (25:50 mark)
Kathleen Folbigg was demonised by a legal system that even punished efforts to establish her innocence
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Emma Cunliffe wrote about Kathleen Folbigg who was convicted of killing her four children in 2003 and released from prison on Monday due to reasonable doubt.
Guardian UK
B.C. court ruling defines family status discrimination
Sauder School of Business adjunct professor Elisabeth Cooke wrote about a recent B.C. Court of Appeal ruling that clarified discrimination based on family status.
Business in Vancouver
AI clones made from user data pose uncanny risks
Computer science professor Dr. Dongwook Yoon wrote about how personal data can be used to create AI that can mimic a user’s behaviour.
The Conversation via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
UBC Okanagan spotlights Syilx art during National Indigenous History Month
Artwork created by Krystle Silverfox, one of UBCO’s Indigenous artists in residence, will be on display at UBCO’s FINA gallery until Aug. 24.
Castanet
BC student champions disability justice to win Lieutenant Governor's Medal
Biology student Rabiah Dhaliwal was recognized for her contributions to the promotion of diversity and inclusion at UBC.
Spice Radio
How the UBC faculty of medicine is responding to the need for family physicians
Dr. Roger Wong, vice dean, education at the faculty of medicine discussed how UBC is collaborating with partners across the province to be part of the solution to primary healthcare in B.C. and Canada.
Omni TV (Cantonese)