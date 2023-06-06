UBC In The News

Ocean sanctuaries to shape geopolitics in S China Sea

Media mentioned the Paper Park Index by Dr. Daniel Pauly and Veronica Relano (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) which evaluated the effectiveness of marine protected areas.
Asia Times

UBCO study finds low-carb start to day helps battle type 2 diabetes

An international team led by UBCO researchers suggests a low-carb breakfast might help people living with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) better control their blood sugar levels.
Castanet

Nikki Haley suggests transgender kids are causing suicidal ideation in teenage girls

Clinical professor of psychiatry Dr. Tyler Black said that Republican Niki Haley’s comment about transgender kids is false.
NBC via Yahoo, MSN, Aol

Finland's nuclear catacombs nearly ready to house waste

Dr. Allison MacFarlane, director of the school of public policy and global affairs, discussed the risks associated with storing nuclear waste above ground.
AFP via France 24, Yahoo, Raw Story

‘Any of us would want a Tracy’: The friends who fought for Folbigg

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Emma Cunliffe commented on the case of Kathleen Folbigg who was convicted of killing her four children in 2003.
Sydney Morning Herald

Hysterectomy: A safe treatment option for women with cervical cancer, says study

Medicine professor Dr. Lori Brotto commented on hysterectomy, a surgical procedure where the uterus and cervix is removed, as a treatment option for cervical cancer.
Zee News India via MSN

Will the British monarchy end with Prince George? An expert thinks so

Political science professor emeritus Dr. Philip Resnick commented on the continuation of the British monarchy.
The List

More work needed on B.C.'s decriminalization plan, experts say

Medicine professor Dr. Jade Boyd  commented on the impact criminalization of illicit drugs has on marginalized people.
CTV, Penticton Herald, Yahoo, iHeartRadio

India among top actors for foreign interference in Canada: national security adviser

School of public policy and global affairs adjunct professor Vina Nadjibulla commented on India being listed among the top sources of foreign influence in Canada.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, National Post, Yahoo, Business in Vancouver, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Pique NewsMagazine, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief

Green fireball shooting across the sky captured by B.C. man

Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley commented on the recent fireball event, or a bright meteor, across the skies of B.C.
Glacier media via Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Delta Optimist, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Richmond News, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist

Mitigating the risk of AI

Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune discussed mitigating the risk of extinction from artificial intelligence.
QR Calgary (25:50 mark)

Kathleen Folbigg was demonised by a legal system that even punished efforts to establish her innocence

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Emma Cunliffe wrote about Kathleen Folbigg who was convicted of killing her four children in 2003 and released from prison on Monday due to reasonable doubt.
Guardian UK

B.C. court ruling defines family status discrimination

Sauder School of Business adjunct professor Elisabeth Cooke wrote about a recent B.C. Court of Appeal ruling that clarified discrimination based on family status.
Business in Vancouver

AI clones made from user data pose uncanny risks

Computer science professor Dr. Dongwook Yoon wrote about how personal data can be used to create AI that can mimic a user’s behaviour. 

The Conversation via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada

UBC Okanagan spotlights Syilx art during National Indigenous History Month

Artwork created by Krystle Silverfox, one of UBCO’s Indigenous artists in residence, will be on display at UBCO’s FINA gallery until Aug. 24.
Castanet

BC student champions disability justice to win Lieutenant Governor's Medal

Biology student Rabiah Dhaliwal was recognized for her contributions to the promotion of diversity and inclusion at UBC.
Spice Radio

How the UBC faculty of medicine is responding to the need for family physicians

Dr. Roger Wong, vice dean, education at the faculty of medicine discussed how UBC is collaborating with partners across the province to be part of the solution to primary healthcare in B.C. and Canada.
Omni TV (Cantonese)