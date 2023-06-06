Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on artificial intelligence Media Advisories

Last week, artificial intelligence (AI) experts said mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority. This month, two AI conferences will take place, including one in Vancouver June 18-22, followed by the AI World Congress June 28-29 in London. UBC experts are available to comment on various aspects of AI.

AI models

Dr. Shweta Mahajan (she/her)

Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Computer Science

Tel: 778-325-9867

Email: shweta.nith@outlook.com

Interview language(s): English

Computer vision, deep generative models, multimodal learning

*unavailable June 12-16

Dr. Karthik Pattabiraman (he/him)

Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Email: karthikp@ece.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Reliability of software including machine learning models

Making machine learning systems resilient to attacks

*unavailable June 21-July 7, Aug. 14-24

Dr. David Poole

Professor, Department of Computer Science

Email: poole@cs.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Authorof AI textbooks with a broad perspective, high-level reasoning and decision making by AI, including environmental decision making

Dr. Mark Schmidt

Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science

Email: schmidtm@cs.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Machine learning, machine learning algorithms, large models, large datasets

Dr. Kwang Moo Yi

Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Chair, Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference

Tel: 236-882-2572 (text before calling)

Email: kmyi@cs.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Korean

3D computer vision, 3D generative AI models, vision/graphics

*available after June 13

Arts and AI

Dr. Patrick Pennefather

Assistant Professor, Department of Theatre and Film

Tel: 604-727-1067

Email: patrick.pennefather@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Generative AI and other AI for use in video game, film and animation

Major considerations in terms of ethics, customizing machine learning models, integration of generative AI in production workflows and pipelines

Author of upcoming book (this summer) on using generative AI to support the creative process

Education, Language and AI

Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Mageed

Associate Professor, School of Information, Departments of Linguistics and Computer Science, and Canada Research Chair in natural language processing and machine learning

Tel: 778-829-7195

Email: muhammad.mageed@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): Arabic, English

Generative AI, natural language processing, AI for education, AI for Arabic and African languages, diversity and inclusion in AI, misinformation and AI

Ioan (Miti) Isbasescu

Instructor and Head of Software Systems, Engineering-Physics Project Lab

Department of Physics and Astronomy

Tel: 778-668-4174

Email: miti@phas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Romanian

Neural networks, reinforcement learning, computer vision

AI as a teaching tool and the future of education

How technology (especially deep neural networks based technologies) impacts individuals, society and our environment

Dr. Bryce Traister

Dean, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, UBC Okanagan

Email: bgt1967@mail.ubc.ca or bobbette.armstrong-paisley@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Impact of the “new AI” on creative industry work culture, impact on the role/response of post-secondary institutions to prepare students for a radically changing world

*unavailable June 22-July 4

Ethics, Regulation and Social Impact

Dr. Liane Gabora (she/her)

Professor, UBCO Irving K Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

Tel: 604-358-7821

Email: liane.gabora@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

AI, computational creativity, computational models of cultural evolution

*intermittent travel in June and July

Dr. Kevin Leyton-Brown

Professor, Department of Computer Science and Director of Centre for Artificial Intelligence Decision-making and Action

Email: kevinlb@cs.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

AI, machine learning, game theory, heuristic algorithms, economics & computation, language models, social impact

Dr. Alan Mackworth (he/him)

Professor Emeritus, Department of Computer Science

Email: mack@cs.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

AI social impact, safety, ethics, regulation, generative AI, existential threat

*available from June 9

Oludolapo Makinde

PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: omakinde@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Ethics and bias in AI, AI governance and policy, AI as an anti-corruption tool, AI risk management

*available 8:30 a.m. to 4.30pm PT June 3-21, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT from June 22

Dr. Madeleine Ransom (she, her)

Assistant Professor, UBCO Department of Economics, Philosophy, and Political Science

Email: madeleineransom@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Human wellbeing and AI, bias and automation, the future of work, AI sentience, human relationships with sexbots and carebots

*limited availability from June 21-July 12

Dr. Kristen Thomasen (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: thomasen@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

AI and robotics law and policy, ChatGPT, calls for regulation, including in response to perception of existential risk/critique of focus on existential risk, AI bias, safety in AI and robot governance, privacy and surveillance, sidewalk robots, facial recognition, drones

*unavailable June 15-18

Dr. Wendy H. Wong (she/her)

Professor and Principal’s Research Chair

UBCO Department of Economics, Philosophy and Political Science

Email: w.wong@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Human rights, Big Data and AI; AI and society; Big Data and AI; Big Tech and human rights

Author of upcoming book from MIT Press: We, the Data: Human Rights in the Digital Age, available in October

Health and AI

Dr. Purang Abolmaesumi

Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Email: purang@ece.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Applications of AI in healthcare

*unavailable June 17-22 and July 7 onwards

Dr. Artem Cherkasov

Professor, Department of Urologic Sciences

Senior Research Scientist, Vancouver Prostate Centre

Tel: 778-994-3471

Email: artc@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

The use of AI in drug discovery, including COVID-19 therapeutics and new cancer therapies

Dr. Mads Daugaard

Associate Professor, Department of Urologic Sciences

Senior Research Scientist, Vancouver Prostate Centre

Email: mads.daugaard@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Danish

Use of AI pattern recognition for image analysis in life sciences.

Dr. Anita Ho

Associate Professor, Centre for Applied Ethics, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 415-619-8452

Email: anita.ho@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

AI ethics, particularly in the context of health care, and issues around disparity, biases, data privacy.

Recently published book on AI health monitoring ethics: Live Like Nobody Is Watching: Relational Autonomy in the Age of Artificial Intelligence Health Monitoring

*intermittent travel throughout June; phone and/or virtual interviews preferred

Dr. Kendall Ho

Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine and Lead Researcher, Digital Emergency Medicine

Email: Kendall.ho@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

Machine learning and artificial intelligence application in emergency medicine.

*limited availability June 10-18

Dr. John-Jose Nunez

Clinical Research Fellow, UBC Mood Disorders Centre and BC Cancer

Email: John-jose.nunez@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Applications of AI, machine learning, and natural language processing in medicine, psychiatry and oncology

*limited availability on Tuesday and Wednesday

Michael Skinnider

MD/PhD Student, Faculty of Medicine and Michael Smith Laboratories

Email: michaelskinnider@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in chemistry including molecule design and drug discovery.

Metabolomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, single-cell genomics, spatial genomics

Dr. Sriram Subramaniam

Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Gobind Khorana Canada Excellence Research Chair in Precision Cancer Drug Design

Tel: 604-822-8621

Email: sriram.subramaniam@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Artificial intelligence, structural biology and drug discovery

*limited availability June 12-16

Dr. Roger Tam

Associate Professor, Department of Radiology and School of Biomedical Engineering

Email: roger.tam@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

AI for health applications, particularly for brain, lung and heart health

Computer vision and machine learning methods for the quantitative analysis of medical images

*unavailable morning of June 12, afternoons of June 13 and 28

Dr. Anthony Traboulsee

Professor of Neurology, Department of Medicine

MS Society of Canada Research Chair

Tel: 604-612-0666

Email: t.traboulsee@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in multiple sclerosis (MS) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) brain research.

Industry and Manufacturing

Dr. Bhushan Gopaluni

Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Email: bhushan.gopaluni@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Impact of AI and machine learning on process/mining/manufacturing/biotechnology/pharmaceutical and related industries

Dr. Rajeev Jaiman (he/him)

Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Tel: 236-866-3374

Email: rjaiman@mech.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Punjabi/Hindi

Dr. Jasmin Jelovica

Assistant Professor, Departments of Mechanical Engineering, and Civil Engineering

Email: jjelovica@mech.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Croatian