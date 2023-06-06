UBC experts on artificial intelligence

Last week, artificial intelligence (AI) experts said mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority. This month, two AI conferences will take place, including one in Vancouver June 18-22, followed by the AI World Congress June 28-29 in London. UBC experts are available to comment on various aspects of AI.
AI models
Dr. Shweta Mahajan (she/her)
Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Computer Science
- Computer vision, deep generative models, multimodal learning
Dr. Karthik Pattabiraman (he/him)
Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Reliability of software including machine learning models
- Making machine learning systems resilient to attacks
Dr. David Poole
Professor, Department of Computer Science
- Authorof AI textbooks with a broad perspective, high-level reasoning and decision making by AI, including environmental decision making
Dr. Mark Schmidt
Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science
- Machine learning, machine learning algorithms, large models, large datasets
Dr. Kwang Moo Yi
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Chair, Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference
- 3D computer vision, 3D generative AI models, vision/graphics
Arts and AI
Dr. Patrick Pennefather
Assistant Professor, Department of Theatre and Film
- Generative AI and other AI for use in video game, film and animation
- Major considerations in terms of ethics, customizing machine learning models, integration of generative AI in production workflows and pipelines
- Author of upcoming book (this summer) on using generative AI to support the creative process
Education, Language and AI
Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Mageed
Associate Professor, School of Information, Departments of Linguistics and Computer Science, and Canada Research Chair in natural language processing and machine learning
- Generative AI, natural language processing, AI for education, AI for Arabic and African languages, diversity and inclusion in AI, misinformation and AI
Ioan (Miti) Isbasescu
Instructor and Head of Software Systems, Engineering-Physics Project Lab
Department of Physics and Astronomy
- Neural networks, reinforcement learning, computer vision
- AI as a teaching tool and the future of education
- How technology (especially deep neural networks based technologies) impacts individuals, society and our environment
Dr. Bryce Traister
Dean, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, UBC Okanagan
- Impact of the “new AI” on creative industry work culture, impact on the role/response of post-secondary institutions to prepare students for a radically changing world
Ethics, Regulation and Social Impact
Dr. Liane Gabora (she/her)
Professor, UBCO Irving K Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences
- AI, computational creativity, computational models of cultural evolution
Dr. Kevin Leyton-Brown
Professor, Department of Computer Science and Director of Centre for Artificial Intelligence Decision-making and Action
- AI, machine learning, game theory, heuristic algorithms, economics & computation, language models, social impact
Dr. Alan Mackworth (he/him)
Professor Emeritus, Department of Computer Science
- AI social impact, safety, ethics, regulation, generative AI, existential threat
Oludolapo Makinde
PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law
- Ethics and bias in AI, AI governance and policy, AI as an anti-corruption tool, AI risk management
Dr. Madeleine Ransom (she, her)
Assistant Professor, UBCO Department of Economics, Philosophy, and Political Science
- Human wellbeing and AI, bias and automation, the future of work, AI sentience, human relationships with sexbots and carebots
Dr. Kristen Thomasen (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
- AI and robotics law and policy, ChatGPT, calls for regulation, including in response to perception of existential risk/critique of focus on existential risk, AI bias, safety in AI and robot governance, privacy and surveillance, sidewalk robots, facial recognition, drones
Dr. Wendy H. Wong (she/her)
Professor and Principal’s Research Chair
UBCO Department of Economics, Philosophy and Political Science
- Human rights, Big Data and AI; AI and society; Big Data and AI; Big Tech and human rights
- Author of upcoming book from MIT Press: We, the Data: Human Rights in the Digital Age, available in October
Health and AI
Dr. Purang Abolmaesumi
Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Applications of AI in healthcare
Dr. Artem Cherkasov
Professor, Department of Urologic Sciences
Senior Research Scientist, Vancouver Prostate Centre
- The use of AI in drug discovery, including COVID-19 therapeutics and new cancer therapies
Dr. Mads Daugaard
Associate Professor, Department of Urologic Sciences
Senior Research Scientist, Vancouver Prostate Centre
- Use of AI pattern recognition for image analysis in life sciences.
Dr. Anita Ho
Associate Professor, Centre for Applied Ethics, School of Population and Public Health
- AI ethics, particularly in the context of health care, and issues around disparity, biases, data privacy.
- Recently published book on AI health monitoring ethics: Live Like Nobody Is Watching: Relational Autonomy in the Age of Artificial Intelligence Health Monitoring
Dr. Kendall Ho
Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine and Lead Researcher, Digital Emergency Medicine
- Machine learning and artificial intelligence application in emergency medicine.
Dr. John-Jose Nunez
Clinical Research Fellow, UBC Mood Disorders Centre and BC Cancer
- Applications of AI, machine learning, and natural language processing in medicine, psychiatry and oncology
Michael Skinnider
MD/PhD Student, Faculty of Medicine and Michael Smith Laboratories
- Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in chemistry including molecule design and drug discovery.
- Metabolomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, single-cell genomics, spatial genomics
Dr. Sriram Subramaniam
Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Gobind Khorana Canada Excellence Research Chair in Precision Cancer Drug Design
- Artificial intelligence, structural biology and drug discovery
Dr. Roger Tam
Associate Professor, Department of Radiology and School of Biomedical Engineering
- AI for health applications, particularly for brain, lung and heart health
- Computer vision and machine learning methods for the quantitative analysis of medical images
Dr. Anthony Traboulsee
Professor of Neurology, Department of Medicine
MS Society of Canada Research Chair
- Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in multiple sclerosis (MS) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) brain research.
Industry and Manufacturing
Dr. Bhushan Gopaluni
Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering
- Impact of AI and machine learning on process/mining/manufacturing/biotechnology/pharmaceutical and related industries
Dr. Rajeev Jaiman (he/him)
Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering
Dr. Jasmin Jelovica
Assistant Professor, Departments of Mechanical Engineering, and Civil Engineering
- Modelling ships using AI; developing an AI-based framework to analyze marine noise