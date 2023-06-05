UBC In The News
Dark extinctions are popping up everywhere
Botany professor Dr. Quentin Cronk commented on dark extinctions, the extinction of species before they are discovered.
Undark via The Atlantic, Popular Science, National Observer
As ocean oxygen levels dip, fish face an uncertain future
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the population growth of the fish species Bombay duck.
Yale Environment 360 via Grist
Carbon-free promise or cautionary tale? Georgia's new reactors come online to fanfare, criticism
School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. M.V. Ramana commented on the recently built nuclear reactor in Georgia, the first in the U.S. in more than 40 years.
WABE
The awkward economic truth: A recession might be just what Canada needs
Economics professor Dr. Henry Siu commented on companies laying off workers during recessions.
Globe and Mail (subscription) via Castanet, Times Colonist, North Shore News, Tri-City News, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, Delta Optimist, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News
Canada sees the rise of mall cities
School of community and regional planning professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein discussed the potential of mall cities to solve Canada’s housing crisis.
Globe and Mail via Times Colonist, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Pique NewsMagazine, New Westminster Record, Burnaby Now, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Squamish Chief
Manitoba First Nation and Colombian researchers discuss 'forensics of care' in their work on unmarked graves
Gender, race, sexuality and social justice professor Dr. Pilar Riaño-Alcalá discussed the “forensics of care”, the balance between culture, families and the scientific process, when identifying Indigenous people placed in unmarked graves.
CBC via Yahoo
How thinning out trees for dirt, grass and shrubs is part of fighting wildfires
Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kira Hoffman commented on the use of fire-resistant shrubs and berry bushes to help slow down wildfire speed.
CBC via Weather Network, Yahoo, MSN
At what age should women have routine mammograms?
Clinical professor Dr. Paula Gordon said that 17 per cent of breast cancers occur in women in their 40s.
Radio Canada
Ontario continues to house immigration detainees in jails even as other provinces put an end to ‘truly shocking’ practice
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Efrat Arbel said the process by which the Canada Border Service Agency determines where to send immigration detainees lacks the procedural safeguards present in criminal law.
Toronto Star
What will it take to fix Canada’s housing crisis?
Dr. Carolyn Whitzman, expert advisor at Peter A. Allard School of Law’s housing research collaborative, discussed Canada’s housing crisis.
Toronto Star
‘I’m tired.’ Parents, students disheartened after anti-Pride protests lead to empty desks at some Ontario schools
Nursing professor Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc commented on the importance of rainbow symbols in schools for LGBTQ youth.
Toronto Star
Orcas taking down boats
Marine mammal research unit graduate student Taryn Scarff commented on the killer whales damaging boats off the coast of Spain and Portugal.
QR Calgary
Do endangered species laws set culturally meaningful targets?
UBCO wildlife researcher Clayton Lamb commented on recovery targets under North American endangered species laws.
Cabin Radio
Where the ‘wood-wide web’ narrative went wrong
Biology professor Dr. Melanie Jones co-wrote about common mycorrhizal networks by forest fungi.
Undark
AI clones made from user data pose uncanny risks
Computer science professor Dr. Dongwook Yoon wrote about how personal data can be used to create AI that can mimic a user’s behaviour.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Stalling prices needs to be part of our national housing strategy
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) argued that Canada needs a new National Housing Strategy with a clear goal of stalling house prices.
Globe and Mail
1st-in-Canada program launching at UBC to support education, employment of deaf and hard of hearing people
Beginning in September, adult learners who are Deaf or hard of hearing can enroll in an early childhood education certificate program at UBC that has been adapted to meet their learning needs.
CTV
After a traumatic brain injury, UBC student heads to Stanford to help others
Mechanical engineering student Yi Yi Du graduated last week after overcoming a traumatic brain injury and is now heading to Stanford.
Global News