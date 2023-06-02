UBC In The News
Financial experts concerned about trend involving American workers & their 401Ks
Dr. Yanwen Wang (Sauder School of Business) co-authored a study which found that two in five American employees are cashing out their 401K plans early.
NBC Click2Houston
Study unveils rare cannabinoid as promising hope for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's & Huntington's treatment
Pharmaceutical sciences professors Drs. Ujendra Kumar and Rishi Somvanshi conducted a study that investigated the effectiveness of a rare cannabinoid called pCBx in treating neurodegenerative diseases.
Benzinga via MSN
Towable tech travels to farms to convert waste into valuable products
Dr. Kevin Kung, researcher at the biomass and bioenergy research group, co-founded a start-up that turns forestry or agricultural waste into usable products.
New Atlas
A dairy cow’s sad, final days
An opinion piece mentioned a study by researchers from UBC’s animal welfare program which found that cows, on average, spend 82 hours in the system before being slaughtered.
National Observer
Is your dog dreaming about you? Maybe
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren said that like humans, animals will replay the events of the day as part of their dreams.
CBS WUSA9
B.C. can save money — and patients from pain — with free shingles vaccines, pharmacist says
Dr. Roger Wong, vice dean, education at the faculty of medicine, said that a free shingles vaccine will benefit seniors.
CBC
How wildfires are changing in Canada
Forestry researcher Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz said that wildfires can threaten critical infrastructure, such as power lines and major industrial sites like the oilsands.
CBC
These young Canadians are banging down the government's door asking for climate jobs
Graduate student Manvi Bhalla (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed the importance of Canadian youth working in climate-related jobs.
CBC
Plastic pollution alters the digestive system of seabirds, researchers say
Dr. Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the consumption of microplastics by seabirds.
Radio Canada
Minimum wage increases to $16.75 per hour in British Columbia
Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson commented on the newly increased minimum wage in B.C.
Radio Canada
B.C. told to prepare for drier summers
Medicine clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed a study which found that less snow in the mountains of Western Canada and the United States is causing drier summers and more wildfires.
CBC Early Edition
Do we have the time and space for a 15-minute city?
School of community and regional planning PhD student Wes Regan discussed the 15-minute city concept.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Richmond News, Vancouver is Awesome
Metro Vancouver condo development hits the brakes due to 'rising interest rates'
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff said that developers might cancel projects if they decide it is no longer profitable in today’s interest rate and cost environment.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Burnaby Now, Powell River Peak
Intergenerational Day: How bringing different generations together can support our mental well-being
Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell co-wrote about how bringing young and old people together can help reduce generational divides.
The Conversation
Generative AI in the classroom
Theatre and film professor Dr. Patrick Parra Pennefather and physics and astronomy instructor Ioan “Miti” Isbasescu discussed how they’re using AI in their classrooms.
CBC Early Edition, CBC Daybreak North (1:40:00 mark), CBC Daybreak South (59:00 mark), CBC Daybreak Kamloops (1:55:00 mark)
B.C. doctor died after reaching his dream of climbing Mt. Everest
Anesthesiology professor Dr. Pieter Swart passed away last Thursday due to a respiratory event while climbing Mount Everest.
Globe and Mail (subscription) via Castanet