Cutting breakfast carbs can help people with type 2 diabetes to manage their diabetes

An international team led by UBCO researchers suggests a low-carb breakfast might help people living with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) better control their blood sugar levels.
Daily Express UK, ANI, Tech Explorist, Castanet

What are over-the-counter antidepressants?

Media mentioned UBC research which found that amino acid L-theanine helps boys with ADHD who also have sleep problems.
SPY

Dog's 'freeze pose' when told not to leave his bed seen in hilarious clip

Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren ranked the top 110 most intelligent dog breeds with poodles ranked as one of the highest.
Newsweek

E-bike rebates are now available in B.C. and they're expected to be popular

Media mentioned a study from UBC’s research on active transportation lab which found that electric bikes help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and congestion. Civil engineering PhD student Amir Hassanpour was quoted.
CBC via Yahoo

Canadian investment firm loses $48 million tax avoidance case

Peter A. Allard School of Law Professor David Duff commented on the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision to dismiss an appeal from investment firm Deans Knight Income Corp. in a case regarding tax anti-avoidance rules.
Bloomberg Tax

Why Nepal is not relocating the Everest base camp despite growing climate change threat

Asian studies professor Dr. Pasang Yangjee Sherpa commented on tourism’s effect on the climate of Mount Everest.
Firstpost

Brain inflammation found in long COVID patients: Canadian study

Psychiatry professor Dr. Lakshmi Yatham commented on a study that found physiological evidence of brain inflammation in people months after their COVID-19 infections.
Canadian Press via Global News, CTV, Toronto Star, Winnipeg Free Press, MSN, Yahoo, Burnaby Now, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Times Colonist

Toronto multiplex policy aimed at boosting housing welcomed by observers

Dr. Penelope Gurstein, co-director of UBC’s housing research collaborative, commented on a new policy that allows single family homes in Toronto to be converted into low-rise multiplexes.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Global News, Toronto Star, National Post, Winnipeg Free Press, The Chronicle-Journal, Vancouver is Awesome, Penticton Herald, Yahoo

B.C. needs to rethink road design to prevent motorcycle deaths, traffic safety specialist says

School of population and public health professor emerita Dr. Kay Teschke said that motorcycles are the “most dangerous” mode of transportation because they combine the speed of vehicles with the vulnerability of bikes and pedestrians.
CBC via Yahoo

Orcas taking down boats

Marine mammal research unit graduate student Taryn Scarff commented on the killer whales damaging boats off the coast of Spain and Portugal.
CKNW (51:33 mark)

As ocean oxygen levels dip, just think about the poor fishies

Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the population growth of the fish species Bombay duck.
National Observer

Fight over West Coast fishing licences and quota resurfaces at federal committee

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries professor Dr. Villy Christensen commented on fishing licenses and quotas on Canada’s west coast.
National Observer via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada

B.C. names 10 cities for faster development to help address housing crisis

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff was among consultants who helped to determine the list of municipalities on a “housing target” list in a push to get cities to build more homes. Dr. Davidoff was quoted.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, National Post, Winnipeg Free Press, Business in Vancouver
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen, North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Burnaby Now

Richmond condo development stalls due to 'rising interest rates'

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff said that developers might cancel projects if they decide it is no longer profitable in today’s interest rate and cost environment.
Richmond News

Student’s journey to graduation

UBC student Yi Du, who nearly lost his life and suffered brain injuries from a vehicle collision in 2021, will be graduating this week.
CTV

UBC's youngest and oldest graduates

Eighteen-year-old Floria Gu and 78-year-old Yee Siong Piang are UBC’s youngest and oldest students respectively, graduating this spring.
Floria Gu and Yee Siong Pang: OMNI TV (Cantonese, Mandarin)
Yee Siong Pang: City News