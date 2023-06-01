UBC In The News
Cutting breakfast carbs can help people with type 2 diabetes to manage their diabetes
An international team led by UBCO researchers suggests a low-carb breakfast might help people living with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) better control their blood sugar levels.
Daily Express UK, ANI, Tech Explorist, Castanet
What are over-the-counter antidepressants?
Media mentioned UBC research which found that amino acid L-theanine helps boys with ADHD who also have sleep problems.
SPY
Dog's 'freeze pose' when told not to leave his bed seen in hilarious clip
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren ranked the top 110 most intelligent dog breeds with poodles ranked as one of the highest.
Newsweek
E-bike rebates are now available in B.C. and they're expected to be popular
Media mentioned a study from UBC’s research on active transportation lab which found that electric bikes help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and congestion. Civil engineering PhD student Amir Hassanpour was quoted.
CBC via Yahoo
Canadian investment firm loses $48 million tax avoidance case
Peter A. Allard School of Law Professor David Duff commented on the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision to dismiss an appeal from investment firm Deans Knight Income Corp. in a case regarding tax anti-avoidance rules.
Bloomberg Tax
Why Nepal is not relocating the Everest base camp despite growing climate change threat
Asian studies professor Dr. Pasang Yangjee Sherpa commented on tourism’s effect on the climate of Mount Everest.
Firstpost
Brain inflammation found in long COVID patients: Canadian study
Psychiatry professor Dr. Lakshmi Yatham commented on a study that found physiological evidence of brain inflammation in people months after their COVID-19 infections.
Canadian Press via Global News, CTV, Toronto Star, Winnipeg Free Press, MSN, Yahoo, Burnaby Now, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Times Colonist
Toronto multiplex policy aimed at boosting housing welcomed by observers
Dr. Penelope Gurstein, co-director of UBC’s housing research collaborative, commented on a new policy that allows single family homes in Toronto to be converted into low-rise multiplexes.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Global News, Toronto Star, National Post, Winnipeg Free Press, The Chronicle-Journal, Vancouver is Awesome, Penticton Herald, Yahoo
B.C. needs to rethink road design to prevent motorcycle deaths, traffic safety specialist says
School of population and public health professor emerita Dr. Kay Teschke said that motorcycles are the “most dangerous” mode of transportation because they combine the speed of vehicles with the vulnerability of bikes and pedestrians.
CBC via Yahoo
Orcas taking down boats
Marine mammal research unit graduate student Taryn Scarff commented on the killer whales damaging boats off the coast of Spain and Portugal.
CKNW (51:33 mark)
As ocean oxygen levels dip, just think about the poor fishies
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the population growth of the fish species Bombay duck.
National Observer
Fight over West Coast fishing licences and quota resurfaces at federal committee
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries professor Dr. Villy Christensen commented on fishing licenses and quotas on Canada’s west coast.
National Observer via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
B.C. names 10 cities for faster development to help address housing crisis
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff was among consultants who helped to determine the list of municipalities on a “housing target” list in a push to get cities to build more homes. Dr. Davidoff was quoted.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, National Post, Winnipeg Free Press, Business in Vancouver
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen, North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Burnaby Now
Richmond condo development stalls due to 'rising interest rates'
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff said that developers might cancel projects if they decide it is no longer profitable in today’s interest rate and cost environment.
Richmond News
Student’s journey to graduation
UBC student Yi Du, who nearly lost his life and suffered brain injuries from a vehicle collision in 2021, will be graduating this week.
CTV