Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Pride Month Media Advisories

As Pride Month gets underway in Canada, UBC experts are available to comment on 2SLGBTQI+ issues:

Dr. JP Catungal (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Queer of colour politics, LGBTQ+ identities, community organizing, sexual health, queerness and immigration, history and politics of Pride

Dr. Kyle Frackman (he/him)

Associate Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies

Email: kyle.frackman@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Queer and trans history and culture, history of sexuality, LGBTQ activism

Dr. Hélène Frohard-Dourlent (they/them or she/her)

Strategist, UBC Equity and Inclusion Office

Email: helene.fd@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

UBC Trans, Two-Spirit and Gender Diversity Task Force and its recommendations; trans inclusion efforts at UBC

Dr. Amin Ghaziani

Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Gay neighbourhoods, queer nightlife, coming out process

Dr. Ervin Malakaj (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies

Email: ervin.malakaj@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, German, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian, Montenegrin

Queer and trans cultural history; history of queer and trans organizing; early queer and trans emancipation and rights movements, with special focus on Germany; transnational queer and trans rights and struggles for emancipation

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)

Professor, School of Nursing

Executive Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre

Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English