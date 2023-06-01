UBC experts on Pride Month

As Pride Month gets underway in Canada, UBC experts are available to comment on 2SLGBTQI+ issues:
Dr. JP Catungal (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Queer of colour politics, LGBTQ+ identities, community organizing, sexual health, queerness and immigration, history and politics of Pride
Dr. Kyle Frackman (he/him)
Associate Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies
Email: kyle.frackman@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Queer and trans history and culture, history of sexuality, LGBTQ activism
Dr. Hélène Frohard-Dourlent (they/them or she/her)
Strategist, UBC Equity and Inclusion Office
Email: helene.fd@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- UBC Trans, Two-Spirit and Gender Diversity Task Force and its recommendations; trans inclusion efforts at UBC
Dr. Amin Ghaziani
Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Gay neighbourhoods, queer nightlife, coming out process
Dr. Ervin Malakaj (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies
Email: ervin.malakaj@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, German, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian, Montenegrin
- Queer and trans cultural history; history of queer and trans organizing; early queer and trans emancipation and rights movements, with special focus on Germany; transnational queer and trans rights and struggles for emancipation
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
Executive Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre
Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- 2SLGBTQ+ young people’s health and well-being; health disparities between 2SLGBTQ+ young people and cisgender and heterosexual peers (mental health, substance use, sexual health, sports involvement); protective factors in their communities and schools that make a difference in their health