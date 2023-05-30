UBC In The News
Budget for B.C. government trade mission to Asia not disclosed
Media mentioned a study from the Sauder School of Business which questioned the effectiveness of trade missions.
B.C. researchers look to bridge gap in ‘wildly inconsistent’ concussion diagnoses
Psychology professor Dr. Noah Silverberg helped to develop a new standardized approach to diagnosing concussions.
Self-checkout preferred for blush-inducing purchases, B.C. study affirms
A Sauder School of Business study found that when people buy embarrassing items, they choose self-checkout or the most robotic human cashier available.
How important is nutrition while at university?
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Jean Bottorff led a study which found that poor eating habits among students can contribute to a variety of future health issues, including obesity, respiratory diseases and depression.
How virtual layoffs became the new normal for workplaces
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Sima Sajjadiani commented on virtual layoffs.
Most honey in America is fake—here’s why that matters
Biochemistry and molecular biology professor Dr. Leonard Foster said that it’s hard to know how much of the honey in America is fake.
Why have killer whales off the southern coast of Spain been damaging boats?
Marine mammal research unit director Dr. Andrew Trites and graduate student Taryn Scarff commented on the killer whales “attacking” boats off the coast of Spain and Portugal.
What Danielle Smith’s Alberta election win means for the rest of Canada
Political science professor Dr. Allan Tupper commented on Alberta leader Danielle Smith’s relationship with the federal government.
Vancouver walk for Alzheimer's raises awareness for the condition
Clinical professor Dr. Roger Wong said that 600,000 Canadians are living with Alzheimer’s disease and that could triple to 1.7 million people in the next 30 years.
Fish fight over West Coast licenses and quota resurfaces at federal committee
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries professor Dr. Villy Christensen commented on fishing licenses and quotas on Canada’s west coast.
Will e-bike rebate program get people out of their cars? Here’s what UBC research shows
Media mentioned a study from UBC’s research on active transportation lab which found that electric bikes help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and congestion. Civil engineering PhD students Amir Hassanpour and Elmira Berjisian were quoted.
Eby organizes housing education in Singapore
Geography professor emeritus Dr. David Ley was interviewed about Singapore’s housing model in an opinion piece on B.C. premier David Eby’s visit to the country.
Amid EV boom, B.C. urban gas prices to climb past $2/litre
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler said that it now costs four times more to drive a gasoline-powered car than an electric vehicle in B.C.
Insights from a civil engineer: Assessing the Sea to Sky Highway’s design
UBCO civil engineering professor Dr. Suliman Gargoum discussed the design of the Sea to Sky Highway that links Lions Bay and Whistler.
Pandemic babies’ developmental milestones: Not as bad as we feared, but not as good as before
Education professor Dr. Lianne Tomfohr-Madsen co-wrote about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on children’s development.
Atira's walls come tumbling down
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Carol Liao called for accountability from Atira, a housing provider that was found to have a conflict of interest with BC Housing.
