UBC In The News
How prosperity fuels dowry demand in India
Media mentioned a study by economics professor Dr. Siwan Anderson which found that increases in wealth led to increases in dowry payments in India, unlike other countries where dowry payments showed a decline with increasing wealth.
BBC
How many “corporate psychopaths” are CEOs?
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Robert Hare’s diagnostic tool for psychopathy, the Hare psychopathy checklist, found that 3.5 per cent of corporate senior leadership displays a range of psychopathic traits.
Big Think
New UBC research suggests standardizing concussion assessment
Psychology professor Dr. Noah Silverberg helped to develop a new standardized approach to diagnosing concussions.
Postmedia via The Province, Vancouver Sun, Calgary Herald, Ottawa Citizen, Prince George Post, Pembroke Observer
Nose for trouble: B.C. scientists brace for a deadly bat fungus
Researchers Dr. Matthew Mitchell (land and food systems) and Aaron Aguirre (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) will spend the summer collecting data on bats in Metro Vancouver.
Times Colonist
Researchers think other orcas are imitating a single killer whale that first started targeting boats, leading some to sink
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, said that killer whales “attacking” sailboats is likely a playful activity that’s gotten out of hand.
CNN; Business Insider via Yahoo, MSN; Euronews via Yahoo; NBC Today; Gizmodo
Discovered in collections, many new species are already gone
Botany professor Dr. Quentin Cronk commented on dark extinctions, the extinction of species before they are discovered.
Undark
Air pollution from increasing wildfires could pose long-term health risks
Respiratory medicine professor Dr. Chris Carlsten said that there is a lot of speculation about the chronic health effects of air pollution from wildfires, but not yet a lot of hard evidence.
Globe and Mail
What's behind the predominance of Asians in classical music?
School of music lecturer Amanda Chan was interviewed in an opinion piece about Asian Canadians pursuing music as their career.
CBC
'A different place': How the missing children of a former B.C. residential school changed Canada
Dr. Tricia Logan, interim academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, discussed why Canada reflects annually on Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc’s May 27 announcement.
Global News via Rock 101, CFOX
As ChatGPT’s popularity grows, BC Greens want artificial intelligence task force
Computer science professor emeritus Dr. Alan Mackworth said that B.C. is already behind on artificial intelligence regulation.
Global News
Breakthrough procedure helps paralyzed patient walk again
Physical medicine and rehabilitation professor Dr. Andrei Krassioukov discussed the innovative procedure that helped a paralyzed man walk again.
Global News
B.C. premier defends housing policies at town hall
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville commented on B.C.’s proposed housing density plan.
CTV
Early snowmelt in Western mountains means drier summers, more wildfire risk: study
Climate researcher Holly Chubb discussed how changes in snowmelt could affect B.C’s energy supply, forests and wildlife.
Canadian Press via CTV, Chek News, Global News, City News, National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Toronto Star, Yahoo, Castanet
Bird experts ask B.C. to protect old-growth trees in Fairy Creek to save marbled murrelets
Chemical and biological engineering professor emerita Dr. Royann Petrell and forestry professor Dr. Peter Arcese are calling on the government to increase wildlife habitat areas in Vancouver Island old-growth forests to save the threatened marbled murrelet.
National Observer via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
Diversion of 'safer supply': A growing problem or urban myth?
School of population and public health professor Dr. Mark Tyndall discussed MySafe, a program he founded that dispenses drugs to users at high risk of overdose.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Calgary Herald, MSN
Researcher spots pod of orcas swimming just metres from his kayak
Forestry researcher Liam Brennan discussed his encounter with orcas while kayaking near UBC.
Daily Hive
UBC faculty of medicine mourns loss of colleague who died climbing Mount Everest
Anesthesiology professor Dr. Pieter Swart passed away last Thursday due to a respiratory event while climbing Mount Everest.
Globe and Mail, CTV, City News, Global News, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Toronto Star
Student takes record 54 years to finish bachelors degree: 'I have been to all of my children's graduations'
Arthur Ross, a student who first enrolled at UBC in 1969, graduated on May 25.
People via MSN, Yahoo; Business Insider, Daily Hive, Interesting Engineering, Free Press Journal, NDTV, CTV (40:35 mark)
UBC student graduates at 18-years-old
Eighteen-year-old Floria Gu is UBC’s youngest student graduating this spring.
City News
Nardwuar the Human Serviette celebrates 85th anniversary of student radio station
UBC’s student radio station CiTR is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.
CBC
Stober Group and UBCO create scholarship to honour Kelowna business leader
UBCO and the Stober Group are honouring deceased Kelowna business leader Dave McAnerney with a new $50,000 scholarship.
Castanet