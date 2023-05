Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Challenging colonial mining laws: First Nations fight for Indigenous consent

Drs. Sara Ghebremusse and Carol Liao (Peter A. Allard School of Law), and Dr. Nadja Kunz (Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining; school of public policy and global affairs) co-wrote about how mineral exploration in B.C. affects Indigenous peoples.

National Observer