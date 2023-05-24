UBC In The News
You’ll never guess which planet has more moons than we thought
A team of international researchers, including from the department of physics and astronomy, discovered 62 more moons around Saturn.
The Daily Digest via MSN
Methamphetamine use is on the rise, worsening Canada’s already complex opioid crisis
Clinical professor Dr. Paxton Bach co-authored a study with pharmaceutical sciences researchers, which found that amphetamine-related emergency department visits in Ontario increased nearly 15-fold between 2003 and 2020.
Globe and Mail
Metro Vancouver mulls Biorock for shore and habitat protection
A study by graduate student Emma Gosselin (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) proposed that Biorock could be used for shoreline restoration.
Vancouver Sun via The Province, Prince George Post, MSN
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for research
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Jeremy Heyl gained access to the James Webb Space Telescope for his research on ancient planetary systems.
CTV News
UBC research aims to make concussion diagnoses more consistent
Psychology professor Dr. Noah Silverberg helped to develop a new standardized approach to diagnosing concussions.
Glacier Media via Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Pique NewsMagazine, Vancouver is Awesome, Prince George Citizen, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief
How do customers buy embarrassing items? B.C. research reveals trends
A Sauder School of Business study found that when people buy embarrassing items, they choose self-checkout or the most robotic human cashier available.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Delta Optimist, North Shore News, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen, Squamish Chief, North Shore News
Why BC leads the country in evictions
Research conducted by UBC’s housing research collaborative found that B.C. has the highest eviction rate in Canada.
The Tyee
Trying to drink less? 10 non-alcoholic beers you need on your radar
Nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins discussed the increase in alcohol consumption after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best Health via MSN
How can countries stop subsidies harming biodiversity?
Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) said that using public funds for activities connected to exploiting biodiversity is like pouring petrol on fire.
Carbon Brief
As ocean oxygen levels dip, fish face an uncertain future
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the population growth of the fish species Bombay duck.
Mother Jones
Vancouver photographer captures images of orcas ‘metres’ from his kayak
Forestry researcher Liam Brennan encountered orcas while kayaking near UBC. Dr. Beth Volpov (marine mammal research unit) commented on identifying killer whales.
CTV, Globe and Mail
Ongoing Lepreau maintenance outage is 5th since 2018 to go over budget
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Michael Daniels discussed optimism bias, overly optimistic projections by managers involved in large projects.
CBC
Senior physician says staffing shortage has Surrey Memorial Hospital ER in 'deep trouble'
Clinical professor Dr. Urbain Ip commented on the staff shortages in Surrey Memorial Hospital’s emergency department.
CBC
Separating fact from fiction when it comes to ChatGPT
Computer science professor Dr. Vered Shwartz spoke about the myths and fears around artificial intelligence.
CBC On The Coast
Robots the wave of a digitized forest industry future
Forestry professor Dr. Dominik Roeser discussed using remote control technology and machine automation in forestry.
Business in Vancouver
Canada Files season 4 Ep. 10: Suzanne Simard
Nationwide series Canada Files featured forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard who talked about her research, life story and what being Canadian means to her.
Canada Files
Wildfires and disaster planning
Anthropology professor Dr. Sara Shneiderman and PhD candidate Jonathan Eaton discussed disaster planning in B.C. and Alberta.
QR Calgary
Integrated energy systems key to low-carbon future at home and abroad
Dr. Walter Merida, associate dean of research and industrial partnerships at the faculty of applied science, wrote about UBC’s climate action research.
The Hill Times (subscription)
Challenging colonial mining laws: First Nations fight for Indigenous consent
Peter A. Allard School of Law professors Drs. Sara Ghebremusse and Carol Liao, and Dr. Nadja Kunz (Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining; school of public policy and global affairs) co-wrote about how mineral exploration in B.C. affects Indigenous peoples.
National Observer
Canadian architects bring campaign to address housing crisis from the street to world stage
UBC school of architecture and landscape architecture faculty and students are among Canada’s national representation to the world-famous Venice Biennale, with an installation drawing attention to the need for safe, equitable and affordable housing in Canada.
CBC via MSN, Radio-Canada, La Presse, La Devoir
UBC's oldest graduate on going back to school
78-year-old student Yee Siong Pang will be graduating from UBC this week.
CBC BC Today
Rogers executive shares the story of his 1890s gold mining grandfather in a new book
Media mentioned that the Phil Lind Klondike Gold Rush Collection is held at UBC Library.
City News