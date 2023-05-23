UBC In The News
The solar system has a new alpha planet: Astronomers confirm 62 new moons for Saturn
A team of international researchers, including from the department of physics and astronomy, discovered 62 more moons around Saturn.
USA Today
This new tech is said to filter 99% of ‘forever chemicals’ from water
Research led by chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni discovered a way to eliminate harmful chemicals that usually take hundreds of years to break down.
BGR
How training dogs to chase bears might just save a grizzly or two
A study conducted by UBCO researchers on over 2,500 bears in B.C. found that for every bear that lived to 14 years, 29 did not.
Guardian (UK) via Yahoo, MSN
Seaweed can mislead scientists about reef health
Dr. Sara Cannon, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, led a study which found that seaweed behaviour is not a strong indicator of human disturbance in oceans.
Earth.com
New research says B.C. has Canada's highest rate of no-fault evictions
Dr. Craig Jones, associate director of the UBC housing research collaborative, and researcher Silas Xuereb wrote a report which found that B.C. has the highest eviction rate in Canada.
Global News, CBC On The Coast, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief, Richmond News
B.C. tenants left in limbo as apartment buildings are put up for development
A Globe opinion piece mentioned research conducted by UBC’s housing research collaborative which found that B.C. has the highest eviction rate in Canada.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Consumers prefer self-checkouts when buying 'embarrassing' products, UBC study finds
A Sauder School of Business study found that when people buy embarrassing items, they choose self-checkout or the most robotic human cashier available.
City News
UBC Okanagan paper highlights need to decolonize endangered species recovery
A study co-authored by UBCO researcher Clayton Lamb explored the federal government’s goals for animal populations and how they meet the values and needs of Indigenous peoples.
Black Press via Penticton Western News, West Kelowna News, The Morning Star, Kelowna Capital News, Revelstoke Times Review, Lake Country Calendar, Golden Star, Eagle Valley News
B.C. communities focus on recovery from devastating wildfires
Forestry professors Drs. Lori Daniels and Sarah Dickson-Hoyle, and UBCO biology professor Dr. Karen Hodges discussed forest and wildlife recovery after wildfires.
Globe and Mail (subscription) via Castanet
Introducing food allergens to babies
Land and food systems PhD candidate Brock Williams discussed safely introducing food allergens to babies.
Global News
Sending B.C. cancer patients to U.S. 'costly proposition'
Dr. Jason Sutherland (school of population and public health) commented on the high cost of sending Canadian patients across the border for treatment.
Global News
Patient claims she suffered brain injury after B.C. doctors lost track of opioids given for pain
Clinical professor Dr. Michael Curry commented on medication errors which harm patients.
CBC
Why this B.C. farmer is mentoring a blueberry grower in Punjab
Land and food systems professor Dr. Gurcharan Singh Brar said that Indian farmers living abroad can provide expertise to farmers in Punjab.
CBC
Climate Panel: adapting to a hotter future
Medicine clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed how to protect vulnerable groups from extreme heat events.
CBC Early Edition
What individuals and society can do to age better
Dr. Michael Kobor, UBC chair in healthy aging, discusses growing older and how to add more good years to our lives.
CBC On The Coast
Hot weather waking B.C. snakes from their slumber. Here’s how to identify them
UBCO Wildlife Restoration Ecology Lab researcher Chloe Howarth said that the most common snakes in B.C. are the spotted gopher and the rattlesnake.
The Weather Network
Peering inside the Atira-B.C. Housing scandal with staff, tenants and critics
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Carol Liao commented on the conflict of interest between BC Housing’s former CEO and his spouse, the former CEO of BC Housing’s largest operator Atira.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
Tree planting drones sow the dangerous places that human planters cannot enter
Forestry professor Dr. John Innes said that tree planting drones can help planters reach dangerous sites with potentially carcinogenic ash on the ground.
Globe and Mail via Tri-City News, Squamish Chief, Prince George Citizen, Times Colonist, Pique NewsMagazine, Vancouver is Awesome, New Westminster Record, North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Burnaby Now
Coal is still key to Teck – and our energy transition
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler commented on Teck Resources’ plan to hive off its B.C. coal mines into a separate company.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Burnaby Now, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Squamish Chief, Pique NewsMagazine, Prince George Citizen, Delta Optimist
What a fast-growing India means for B.C. and Canadian businesses
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler said that India’s growing economy is attractive for B.C. business in the long term.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Squamish Chief, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Tri-City News
B.C. to tackle the deadliest workplace killer
School of population and public health professor Dr. Christopher MacLeod discussed the use of asbestos in construction.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, Pique NewsMagazine, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Richmond News
'Slowest student in the world' finishes UBC degree 54 years after he first enrolled
Arthur Ross, a student who first enrolled at UBC in 1969, will be graduating this week.
CBC, CBC On The Coast, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
How UBC filled all of its family-medicine training spots to help B.C.'s doctor shortage
UBC filled all of its available family medicine residency spots and will begin to train doctors in July.
Vancouver Sun