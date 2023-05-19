UBC In The News

Scientists finally know the secret to creating — and storing — perfectly gummy candy

Zoology PhD student Penelope Kahn co-authored a study which found that yeast grows bigger and stronger, and creates a branching structure of dozens of cells in environments where it is deprived of oxygen.
NPR

Hundreds of Saskatchewan residents evacuated amid aggressive wildfire season

Weather forecasting tool FireSmoke, developed by UBC’s Weather Forecast Research Team, can be used to view a visual forecast of what smoke conditions will look like in parts of Canada.
Global News

“Our economy drives deforestation” – Suzanne Simard on protecting our forests

Forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard discussed her research and book Finding Mother Tree.
Channel 4 UK

As U.S. courts weigh in on mifepristone, here’s the abortion pill’s safety record

Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Laura Schummers commented on the use of abortion pill mifepristone in Canada.
Science News

Sending B.C. cancer patients to U.S. for care will triple the cost

Dr. Jason Sutherland (school of population and public health) commented on the high cost of sending Canadian patients across the border for treatment.
Globe and Mail

Stay calm, reptile experts say as Okanagan snakes waking from hibernation shake up some residents

UBCO Wildlife Restoration Ecology Lab researcher Chloe Howarth said that rattlesnakes don’t always rattle to warn you of their presence.
CBC

If we're going to tackle worsening wildfires, we need to think different, say those who know

Forestry PhD student Jen Baron said that the government’s approach to forest management still hasn’t caught up to the more dangerous fires we have today.
CBC via MSN, Yahoo

Vancouver's housing crisis goes global at major architectural festival

Architecture professor Matthew Soules said that homes are built as financial assets rather than spaces for living in Canada.
Vancouver Sun via The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post

Experts, feds slam report saying clean fuel regulation will hit poor Canadians hardest

Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison said that reducing Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions is going to cost money.
Glacier Media via Powell River Peak, Business in Vancouver, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist, Pique NewsMagazine, Richmond News, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief

Fuel subsidies for EU fishing vessels must end now

Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) wrote about fishing vessels’ impact on the ocean’s health.
Context

Online Streaming Act: As we revisit Netflix support for Canadian content, it’s about more than money

Journalism lecturer Dr. Diane Burgess wrote about the Online Streaming Act which requires streaming services to create and promote Canadian content on their platforms.
The Conversation

As we fight the Alberta and B.C. wildfires, we must also plan for future disasters

Anthropology professor Dr. Sara Shneiderman and PhD candidate Jonathan Eaton wrote about preparing for future disasters in British Columbia and Alberta.
The Conversation via Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, New Westminster Record, Burnaby Now, Vancouver is Awesome, Pique NewsMagazine, Winnipeg Free Press

Bronze disc unveiled at UBC's Reconciliation Pole

Media featured the new bronze disc anchoring UBC’s Reconciliation Pole to Musqueam territory.
CBC On The Coast

UBC professor recognized for his work on evolution

Zoology professor Dr. Dolph Schluter is being presented with the Crafoord Prize for his work studying a fish in B.C. lakes
CBC On The Coast