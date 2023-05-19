UBC In The News
Scientists finally know the secret to creating — and storing — perfectly gummy candy
Zoology PhD student Penelope Kahn co-authored a study which found that yeast grows bigger and stronger, and creates a branching structure of dozens of cells in environments where it is deprived of oxygen.
NPR
Hundreds of Saskatchewan residents evacuated amid aggressive wildfire season
Weather forecasting tool FireSmoke, developed by UBC’s Weather Forecast Research Team, can be used to view a visual forecast of what smoke conditions will look like in parts of Canada.
Global News
“Our economy drives deforestation” – Suzanne Simard on protecting our forests
Forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard discussed her research and book Finding Mother Tree.
Channel 4 UK
As U.S. courts weigh in on mifepristone, here’s the abortion pill’s safety record
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Laura Schummers commented on the use of abortion pill mifepristone in Canada.
Science News
Sending B.C. cancer patients to U.S. for care will triple the cost
Dr. Jason Sutherland (school of population and public health) commented on the high cost of sending Canadian patients across the border for treatment.
Globe and Mail
Stay calm, reptile experts say as Okanagan snakes waking from hibernation shake up some residents
UBCO Wildlife Restoration Ecology Lab researcher Chloe Howarth said that rattlesnakes don’t always rattle to warn you of their presence.
CBC
Vancouver's housing crisis goes global at major architectural festival
Architecture professor Matthew Soules said that homes are built as financial assets rather than spaces for living in Canada.
Vancouver Sun via The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post
Experts, feds slam report saying clean fuel regulation will hit poor Canadians hardest
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison said that reducing Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions is going to cost money.
Glacier Media via Powell River Peak, Business in Vancouver, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist, Pique NewsMagazine, Richmond News, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief
Fuel subsidies for EU fishing vessels must end now
Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) wrote about fishing vessels’ impact on the ocean’s health.
Context
Online Streaming Act: As we revisit Netflix support for Canadian content, it’s about more than money
Journalism lecturer Dr. Diane Burgess wrote about the Online Streaming Act which requires streaming services to create and promote Canadian content on their platforms.
The Conversation
As we fight the Alberta and B.C. wildfires, we must also plan for future disasters
Anthropology professor Dr. Sara Shneiderman and PhD candidate Jonathan Eaton wrote about preparing for future disasters in British Columbia and Alberta.
The Conversation via Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, New Westminster Record, Burnaby Now, Vancouver is Awesome, Pique NewsMagazine, Winnipeg Free Press
Bronze disc unveiled at UBC's Reconciliation Pole
Media featured the new bronze disc anchoring UBC’s Reconciliation Pole to Musqueam territory.
CBC On The Coast
UBC professor recognized for his work on evolution
Zoology professor Dr. Dolph Schluter is being presented with the Crafoord Prize for his work studying a fish in B.C. lakes
CBC On The Coast