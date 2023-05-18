UBC In The News
British Columbia has the highest eviction rate in the country, report finds
Dr. Craig Jones, associate director of the UBC housing research collaborative, and researcher Silas Xuereb, wrote a report which found that B.C. has the highest eviction rate in Canada.
All hail Saturn, moon king once more
A team of international researchers, including from the department of physics and astronomy, discovered 62 more moons around Saturn.
UBC startup addresses burning farm and forestry waste
Dr. Kevin Kung, researcher at the biomass and bioenergy research group, co-founded start-up Takachar which built a mobile bio-reactor that turns forestry or agricultural waste into usable products.
Lift some weights
Physical therapy professor Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose discussed how strength training can lead to better memory.
Prince George 'could be last monarch' as Royal Family warned over Commonwealth
Political science professor emeritus Dr. Philip Resnick said King Charles is going to face an uphill battle to retain the support of the monarchy overseas.
Five ways to increase your happiness, according to science
Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn discussed mindfulness exercises.
Extinction Rebellion Vancouver winds down, says new group will move away from public disruption
Philosophy professor Dr. Kimberley Brownlee commented on disruption tactics used during protests.
What impact could climate change be having on the jet stream?
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Rachel White discussed how climate change impacts the jet stream, currents of air high above Earth’s atmosphere.
How wildfire smoke travels — and how to prepare when it hits
School of population and public health professors Dr. Sarah Henderson and Dr. Michael Schwandt, and respiratory medicine professor Dr. Chris Carlsten commented on the effects of wildfire smoke on the body. Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences PhD student Chris Rodell commented on factors influencing the spread of smoke.
Canada’s wildfires are getting worse. Here are some of the long-term effects they’re having
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer said that air pollution is linked to higher rates of lung cancer, chronic lung disease, heart disease and other health issues.
'Too Hot To Handle' & 'Love Is Blind' stars are freezing their eggs & here's how it works
Obstetrics and gynaecology clinical professor Dr. Caitlin Dunne discussed fertility screening.
As we fight the Alberta and B.C. wildfires, we must also plan for future disasters
Anthropology professor Dr. Sara Shneiderman and PhD candidate Jonathan Eaton wrote about preparing for future disasters in British Columbia and Alberta.
Learning to reduce stress and anxiety
UBCO nursing adjunct professor Corinne Crockett wrote about how to manage stress and anxiety.
Naomi Klein has new, more personal book out in September, ‘Doppelganger’
Dr. Naomi Klein, co-director of the Centre for Climate Justice, will be releasing a new book in September, Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World.
Older adults invited to join free YMCA ‘Choose to Move’ program: increasing activity levels
Media mentioned UBC acting aging research team’s program Choose to Move, which helps older adults increase their activity levels.
