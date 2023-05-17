UBC In The News
Saturn may have just won the ‘moon race’ with 62 more discovered
A team of international researchers, including some from the department of physics and astronomy, discovered 62 more moons around Saturn.
Smithsonian Magazine, WDRB
Metro Vancouver affordable housing targets applauded by advocate
Dr. Craig Jones, associate director of the UBC housing research collaborative, and researcher Silas Xuereb, wrote a report which found that B.C. has the highest eviction rate in Canada.
City News
Forecasting tool predicts smoke is about to get much worse in Edmonton
Weather forecasting tool FireSmoke, developed by UBC’s Weather Forecast Research Team, predicted that smoke burning from wildfires in Northern Saskatchewan may be hazardous for Edmonton.
Daily Hive
Michael Mosley shares three exercises that could help you live longer and shed weight
Physical therapy professor Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose said weight training has been found to improve one’s memory as well as other cognitive abilities.
Scottish Daily Record
Artificial sweeteners do little for the waistline and may even harm your health: new WHO guideline
Land and food systems lecturer Gerry Kasten said that artificial sweeteners have far less nutritional value than natural sugar sources like honey or maple syrup.
Toronto Star
Wildfires made Calgary the most polluted city on Earth. Here’s how air pollution harms our health
Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) said that wildfire smoke is responsible for roughly 20 per cent of Canada’s annual PM 2.5 emissions, particles tiny enough to infiltrate deep into our lungs.
Toronto Star
Embattled Atira CEO steps down, week after damning BC Housing audit
Dr. Carol Liao (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed the conflict of interest between BC Housing’s former CEO and his spouse, the former CEO of BC Housing’s largest operator Atira.
Global (9:50 mark)
Fraser Health CEO says no deaths or adverse outcomes from delays in care at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Clinical professor Dr. Michael Curry noted that Surrey Memorial Hospital is B.C.’s busiest hospital by a large margin and is the second busiest in Canada.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Sending B.C. cancer patients to Bellingham for treatment 'a sad state of reality,' critics say
Clinical professor Dr. Michael Curry said the Ministry of Health routinely sends British Columbians out of province for specialized treatments not available here.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Is Vancouver a destination for visitors, rather than a community for residents?
School of community and regional planning professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein discussed the decreasing sense of community in Vancouver.
City News
B.C. gas projects could triple emissions target by 2030, finds report
Chemical and biological engineering adjunct professor Dr. Roland Clift commented on a report that found B.C. will blow its oil and gas emissions target without a cap.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Squamish Chief, Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Prince George Citizen, New Westminster Record, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Pique NewsMagazine, North Shore News