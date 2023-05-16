UBC In The News
Saturn overtakes Jupiter as planet with the most moons
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Brett Gladman and former PhD student Dr. Edward Ashton led a study that discovered 62 moons around Saturn.
BBC, The Weather Channel, Earth.com, Universe Today, Interesting Engineering
New water treatment zaps forever chemicals ‘once and for all’
Research led by chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni discovered a way to eliminate harmful chemicals that usually take hundreds of years to break down.
The Independent via Yahoo, AOL, MSN
Users of opioid-dispensing machines overdosed less, reported improved health: study
Dr. Thomas Kerr, head of the division of social medicine, co-led a study which investigated Dr. Mark Tyndall’s (school of population and public health) mySafe program for opioid users.
Globe and Mail (subscription) via Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Delta Optimist, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Pique NewsMagazine
B.C. continues to have highest eviction rate in Canada
Dr. Craig Jones, associate director of the UBC housing research collaborative, and researcher Silas Xuereb, wrote a report which found that B.C. has the highest eviction rate in Canada.
CTV, The Province, The Jill Bennett Show (Global News), Sing Tao
Can we stop the singularity?
Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune commented on human-level and superhuman-level artificial intelligence.
The New Yorker
This AI bot translates dead ancient languages into English
Dr. Willis Monroe (language sciences) commented on a study that uses artificial intelligence to translate ancient languages to English.
The Daily Beast via MSN, Yahoo
Can understanding whale speech help us talk to aliens?
Geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker discussed interspecies listening and translation by humans.
The Daily Beast
Dog refusing to give paw to owner sees internet in stitches: 'Had enough'
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren said that dogs are intelligent and capable of solving complex problems.
Newsweek
Mineral-rich central Africa becomes focal point in US-China tug of war
Political science professor Dr. Xiaojun Li commented on China’s involvement in Africa.
South China Morning Post
B.C. educators prepare for the 'problems and promise' of AI apps like ChatGPT
Computer science assistant professor Dr. Vered Shwartz commented on ChatGPT and AI detection tools.
Vancouver Sun
How a B.C. airport and First Nation are fighting fire with fire
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels said that B.C. is on a long-term trajectory of increasingly bigger and hotter fires seasons.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, North Shore News, Tri-City News, Prince George Citizen, Pique NewsMagazine, Richmond News, New Westminster Record
Challenging colonial mining laws: First Nations fight for Indigenous consent
Peter A. Allard school of Law assistant professor Dr. Sara Ghebremusse co-wrote about how mineral exploration in B.C. affects Indigenous Peoples.
National Observer