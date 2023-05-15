UBC In The News

Astronomers discover record-breaking 62 moons around Saturn

Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Brett Gladman and former PhD student Dr. Edward Ashton led a study that discovered 62 moons around Saturn.
'I have nowhere to go': B.C. is Canada's eviction capital, new research shows

Dr. Craig Jones, associate director of the UBC housing research collaborative, and researcher Silas Xuereb, wrote a report which found that B.C. has the highest eviction rate in Canada.
'They're not these malicious creatures of the night': UBC researchers collect bat data after deadly fungus found

Researchers Dr. Matthew Mitchell (land and food systems) and Aaron Aguirre (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) will spend the summer collecting data on bats in Metro Vancouver.
UBCO research says resistance exercise may help regulate appetite in breast cancer survivors

Dr. Sarah Purcell (Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management) led a study which found that weight-lifting may benefit appetite regulation and energy balance in breast cancer survivors.
Pema Tseden, pioneering Tibetan filmmaker, is dead at 53

School of public policy and global affairs professor Tsering Shakya discussed Tibetan filmmaker Pema Tseden.
‘Mommy brain’ is real, but research shows it might be beneficial

Women’s Health Research Cluster lead Dr. Liisa Galea discussed the mental fogginess that mothers experience during pregnancy or new parenthood.
Wildfires are impairing air quality across Western Canada, reversing decades of progress

School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer and respiratory medicine professor Dr. Chris Carlsten commented on air pollution in Canada.
Yes B.C., it's hot out there — but here's why meteorologists aren't calling it a 'heat dome'

Researcher Jalena Bennett (earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences; Weather Forecast Research Team) said that last weekend’s heat wave does not have the same atmospheric conditions as a heat dome.
After early heat, experts say Prairies to face climate challenges in season ahead

Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels said that this time of the year  — after the snow melts but before trees fully bloom — is common for wildfires.
UBC law professor skeptical of Atira’s response to BC Housing audit

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Carol Liao discussed the conflict of interest between BC Housing’s former CEO and his spouse, the former CEO of BC Housing’s largest operator Atira.
Tree planting drones sow the dangerous places that human planters cannot enter

Forestry professor Dr. John Innes said that tree planting drones can help planters reach dangerous sites with ash on the soil that are carcinogenic.
Will soaring Metro Vancouver temperatures cause a mosquito boom? An expert weighs in

Zoology professor Dr. Ben Matthews discussed ‘nuisance mosquitoes’ that have their own rhythms and preferences that are largely driven by weather.
Acetaminophen overdose is a leading cause of liver injury, but it is largely preventable

Clinical professors Dr. Eric Yoshida and Dr. Trana Hussaini wrote about the dangers of acetaminophen overdose on the liver.
The Ph.D. entrepreneur

Letitia Henville (faculty of arts; work-integrated learning program) wrote that humanities graduate students should consider working for themselves.
Indigenous Art Intensive launches new series

UBCO’s faculty of creative and critical studies will be hosting the Indigenous Art Intensive which brings together leading Indig­enous creatives. Program director Tania Willard is quoted.
