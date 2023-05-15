UBC In The News
Astronomers discover record-breaking 62 moons around Saturn
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Brett Gladman and former PhD student Dr. Edward Ashton led a study that discovered 62 moons around Saturn.
The Guardian, Mashable, Daily Mail, Live Science, Space.com, Sky & Telescope, India Today, India.com, NDTV, Globe and Mail
'I have nowhere to go': B.C. is Canada's eviction capital, new research shows
Dr. Craig Jones, associate director of the UBC housing research collaborative, and researcher Silas Xuereb, wrote a report which found that B.C. has the highest eviction rate in Canada.
CBC, Vancouver Sun via MSN, Times Colonist
'They're not these malicious creatures of the night': UBC researchers collect bat data after deadly fungus found
Researchers Dr. Matthew Mitchell (land and food systems) and Aaron Aguirre (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) will spend the summer collecting data on bats in Metro Vancouver.
CTV
UBCO research says resistance exercise may help regulate appetite in breast cancer survivors
Dr. Sarah Purcell (Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management) led a study which found that weight-lifting may benefit appetite regulation and energy balance in breast cancer survivors.
Castanet
Pema Tseden, pioneering Tibetan filmmaker, is dead at 53
School of public policy and global affairs professor Tsering Shakya discussed Tibetan filmmaker Pema Tseden.
New York Times
‘Mommy brain’ is real, but research shows it might be beneficial
Women’s Health Research Cluster lead Dr. Liisa Galea discussed the mental fogginess that mothers experience during pregnancy or new parenthood.
Sun Journal
Wildfires are impairing air quality across Western Canada, reversing decades of progress
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer and respiratory medicine professor Dr. Chris Carlsten commented on air pollution in Canada.
Globe and Mail via Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Burnaby Now, North Shore News, New Westminster Record, Richmond News
Yes B.C., it's hot out there — but here's why meteorologists aren't calling it a 'heat dome'
Researcher Jalena Bennett (earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences; Weather Forecast Research Team) said that last weekend’s heat wave does not have the same atmospheric conditions as a heat dome.
CBC
After early heat, experts say Prairies to face climate challenges in season ahead
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels said that this time of the year — after the snow melts but before trees fully bloom — is common for wildfires.
CBC
Tree planting drones sow the dangerous places that human planters cannot enter
Forestry professor Dr. John Innes said that tree planting drones can help planters reach dangerous sites with ash on the soil that are carcinogenic.
Globe and Mail
Will soaring Metro Vancouver temperatures cause a mosquito boom? An expert weighs in
Zoology professor Dr. Ben Matthews discussed ‘nuisance mosquitoes’ that have their own rhythms and preferences that are largely driven by weather.
Vancouver is Awesome
Acetaminophen overdose is a leading cause of liver injury, but it is largely preventable
Clinical professors Dr. Eric Yoshida and Dr. Trana Hussaini wrote about the dangers of acetaminophen overdose on the liver.
The Conversation via National Post
The Ph.D. entrepreneur
Letitia Henville (faculty of arts; work-integrated learning program) wrote that humanities graduate students should consider working for themselves.
Inside Higher Ed
Indigenous Art Intensive launches new series
UBCO’s faculty of creative and critical studies will be hosting the Indigenous Art Intensive which brings together leading Indigenous creatives. Program director Tania Willard is quoted.
Penticton Herald