UBC In The News
B.C. scientists bracing for a deadly bat fungus
Researchers Dr. Matthew Mitchell (land and food systems) and Aaron Aguirre (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) will spend the summer collecting data on bats in Metro Vancouver.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Castanet, Pique NewsMagazine, Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, Prince George Citizen, Delta Optimist, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief
UBC pre-natal app reached more than 14,000 expecting parents
School of population and public health professor Dr. Patrician Janssen discussed SmartMom, an app that provides prenatal education through text-messaging for expecting parents.
CBC On The Coast
2-year-old bitten by coyote in Port Coquitlam, B.C., park
Forestry assistant professor Dr. Sarah Benson-Amram said coyotes are more aggressive this time of the year because it’s denning season – when pups are born.
CBC
A history of cuts to Alberta's firefighting budget, explained
UBCO Earth, environmental and geographic sciences assistant professor Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais commented on the use of rappelling to fight fires.
CBC
Vancouver council takes heat for vote to refund millions in empty homes tax to developers
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on taxing developers on unsold inventory.
Global News
Why did the Salish woolly dog go extinct? Could it come back?
Anthropology professor Dr. Camilla Speller commented on using DNA processing and selective breeding to bring extinct dogs back.
CityNews
How emergency alerts can harm those in vulnerable situations
Social work professor Dr. Lea Caragata discussed how emergency alerts can cause harm to individuals who are in vulnerable living situations by revealing that they have a phone.
Glacier Media via Richmond News, Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Pique NewsMagazine, Prince George Citizen
Coquitlam school district in battle with teacher aide over her adults-only porn site
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Supriya Routh weighed in on the case of a Coquitlam educational assistant who was asked to shut down her online accounts.
Vancouver Sun
Inadequate housing provides a foundation of sand for Vancouver's most vulnerable
Drs. Skye Barbic and William Honer (faculty of medicine) wrote about Vancouver’s housing crisis.
Vancouver Sun
Behold Vancouver, where there are housing solutions to be found
School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon argued that Vancouver should build more non-market housing projects to address the affordable housing problem.
Glacier Media via Alaska Highway News, Prince George Citizen, Squamish Chief, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak, Richmond News, North Shore News, Bowen Island Undercurrent