UBC In The News
Nearly half of Americans cash out 401(k)s when changing jobs
Dr. Yanwen Wang (Sauder School of Business) co-authored a study which found that 41.4 per cent of employees are cashing out their 401(k) plans early.
FOX
Bats in Vancouver: The secret city nightlife
Dr. Matthew Mitchell (land and food systems) and Aaron Aguirre (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) will spend the summer collecting data on bats in Metro Vancouver.
The Jas Johal Show (Global News)
The fight against cancer requires a new generation of radiotherapy
A team of Canadian researchers led by UBC hopes to develop precision radiopharmaceuticals to transform the way cancers are treated. Radiology professor Dr. François Bénard is quoted.
Radio-Canada
Toronto’s subway system was just ranked the most efficient in North America
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tae Oum led a study which found that Toronto’s subway system is the most efficient in North America.
blogTO
This van takes air pollution testing right to the source
The department of mechanical engineering’s mobile laboratory, the Portable Laboratory for Understanding Human Made Emissions (PLUME), is researching a new cost-effective way to measure air pollution.
The Weather Network via Canada Today, Yahoo, MSN
What Joe Biden's impeachment would look like
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on the U.S. Republicans’ threat to impeach President Joe Biden over an alleged “criminal scheme.”
Newsweek
U.S. call to screen for breast cancer at 40 reignites debate in Canada
Clinical professor of radiology Dr. Paula Gordon commented on Canada’s age requirement for breast cancer screening.
Globe and Mail (subscription), Radio-Canada
Vancouver Park Board adopts new strategy to manage growing numbers of Canada geese
UBCO biology professor Dr. Adam Ford commented on geese in Vancouver.
CBC
Here comes a heat wave, B.C.
Forestry professor Dr. John Innes discussed his concerns about wildfire risk in northeast B.C.
CBC
Corporate ethics and the B.C. Housing audit
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Carol Liao discussed the recently found conflict of interest between BC Housing’s former CEO and his spouse, the CEO of BC Housing’s largest operator.
CBC Early Edition, Global News
Airlines could face major disruptions due to labour shortages
Dr. David Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at the Sauder School of Business, discussed the air pilot shortage.
Mornings with Simi (Global News)
Western Canada faces 'extreme' heat wave, with soaring temperatures raising fire risk
Chris Rodell (earth, oceans and atmospheric sciences) discussed the upcoming heat wave and wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.
Canadian Press via Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, North Shore News, New Westminster Record, Richmond News, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist, Prince George Citizen, Pique NewsMagazine
MPs unanimously vote to probe Chinese envoy's alleged targeting of Michael Chong
Vina Nadjibulla (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the House of Commons’ vote for a parliamentary committee to examine if MP Michael Chong’s parliamentary rights were breached.
Canadian Press via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Tri-City News, Richmond News, Times Colonist, New Westminster Record, North Shore News, Pique NewsMagazine
BC is pushing to add thousands more nurses. But nurse educators say the field needs major change first
Nursing professor Dr. Sally Thorne commented on the nurse shortage and lack of nursing leadership in B.C.
Capital Daily