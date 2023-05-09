UBC In The News
Are airplanes at risk from falling space debris like old rockets and satellites?
A study conducted by political science professor Dr. Michael Byers and physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a 10 per cent chance of causing a fatality in the next decade.
CTV via KTVZ (Oregon)
Scientists misled on seaweed invasions of coral reefs, finds B.C. researcher
Dr. Sara Cannon, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, led a study which found that seaweed behaviour is not a strong indicator of human disturbance in oceans.
Glacier Media via Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Vancouver is Awesome, Pique NewsMagazine, Prince George Citizen, North Shore News, New Westminster Record, Richmond News, Times Colonist, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now
Getting active, while living with a partial spinal cord injury
Dr. Sarah Lawrason, a researcher at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, conducted a study which investigated the potential of mobile health intervention apps for people living with spinal cord injury.
Castanet
The most popular dog name in every U.S. state has been revealed
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren discussed the importance of a dog’s name.
Newsweek
Vancouver Park Board approves 'lethal removal' in Canada goose management plan
UBCO biology professor Dr. Adam Ford commented on geese in Vancouver.
City News
Metro Vancouver might see 'hotter-than-average' temperatures this summer. Here's why
Earth sciences assistant professor Dr. Rachel White discussed El Niño, which is when there are warmer than average sea surface temperatures over the Pacific.
Vancouver is Awesome
Midwives are difficult to find
Fairchild TV featured UBC’s midwifery program.
Fairchild TV (14:16 mark)