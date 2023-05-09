UBC experts available to comment on wildfires and heat

The B.C. government has urged people to remain cautious as temperatures are projected to rise into the weekend and the risk of wildfires may increase.
UBC experts are available to comment on heat, wildfires and associated issues.
Wildfires
Jen Baron (she/her)
PhD Candidate, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
- Wildfire ecology and management, past and present
- Forest fire behaviour, fire risk and fuel treatments
- Climate change impacts on wildfires
Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz (she/her)
Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
- Proactive wildfire management, coexisting with wildfires, sharing responsibility for wildfire management
- Community wildfire resilience
- Historical fires and wildfire management
Dr. Lori Daniels
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
- Wildfires and wildfire management
- Forest fires, past and present
- Impacts of climate change on forests
Dr. Kira Hoffman
Postdoctoral Researcher, Faculty of Forestry
- Fire behaviour, pyrodiversity and prescribed burning
Dr. John Innes
Professor, Faculty of Forestry
- Climate change and wildfires, boreal forests, forest management
Health impacts
Dr. Michael Brauer
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Health effects of extreme heat, approaches to minimize impacts
- Air quality and health impacts from smoke
- How to minimize exposure to smoke
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
- Adverse health effects related to heat, smoke, ozone and allergens
- How heat, smoke, ozone and allergens are climate-change related
Dr. Sarah Henderson
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Health impacts of wildfire smoke and extreme heat and ways to protect health
Dr. Michael Schwandt
Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health; Medical Health Officer, Vancouver Coastal Health
- Health impacts of wildfire smoke
- Community and personal actions for health protection
Heat
Dr. Alison McAfee
Postdoctoral Fellow, Michael Smith Laboratories and North Carolina State University
- Honey bee biology and fertility
- Impact of high temperatures on bee fertility and survival
