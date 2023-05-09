Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts available to comment on wildfires and heat Media Advisories

The B.C. government has urged people to remain cautious as temperatures are projected to rise into the weekend and the risk of wildfires may increase.

UBC experts are available to comment on heat, wildfires and associated issues.

Wildfires

Jen Baron (she/her)

PhD Candidate, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: jenbaron@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfire ecology and management, past and present

Forest fire behaviour, fire risk and fuel treatments

Climate change impacts on wildfires

Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz (she/her)

Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 604-363-9863

Email: kelsey.copes-gerbitz@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Proactive wildfire management, coexisting with wildfires, sharing responsibility for wildfire management

Community wildfire resilience

Historical fires and wildfire management

* unavailable 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. May 9, and May 10 – 12

Dr. Lori Daniels

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfires and wildfire management

Forest fires, past and present

Impacts of climate change on forests

*available after 1:15pm PDT via Zoom or Teams

Dr. Kira Hoffman

Postdoctoral Researcher, Faculty of Forestry

Tel: 250-876-8440

Email: kira.hoffman@bvcentre.ca

Interview language(s): English

Fire behaviour, pyrodiversity and prescribed burning

Dr. John Innes

Professor, Faculty of Forestry

Tel: 604-603-5916

Interview language(s): English

Climate change and wildfires, boreal forests, forest management

*restricted availability May 16-18

Health impacts

Dr. Michael Brauer

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health effects of extreme heat, approaches to minimize impacts

Air quality and health impacts from smoke

How to minimize exposure to smoke

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Tel: 604-839-1561

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Adverse health effects related to heat, smoke, ozone and allergens

How heat, smoke, ozone and allergens are climate-change related

Dr. Sarah Henderson

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-910-9144

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health impacts of wildfire smoke and extreme heat and ways to protect health

*unavailable May 25 – June 18

Dr. Michael Schwandt

Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health; Medical Health Officer, Vancouver Coastal Health

Email: michael.schwandt@vch.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health impacts of wildfire smoke

Community and personal actions for health protection

Heat

Dr. Alison McAfee

Postdoctoral Fellow, Michael Smith Laboratories and North Carolina State University

Tel: 778-995-2151

Email: alison.n.mcafee@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

Honey bee biology and fertility

Impact of high temperatures on bee fertility and survival

*unavailable May 15 – 19