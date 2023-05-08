UBC In The News
Psychological research explores whether you should marry for love or money
Sauder School of Business PhD student Nathan Dhaliwal co-authored a study which explored what to look for in a life-long partner.
Forbes
Employee turnover causes ripple effect, leads to more departures, UBC research finds
A study co-authored by Dr. Sima Sajjadiani (Sauder School of Business) found that mass layoffs encourage voluntary resignations among those who remain.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Financial Post, Toronto Star, The Province, Vancouver Sun, O Canada, CTV, City News, Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News
Are airplanes at risk from falling space debris like old rockets and satellites?
A study conducted by political science professor Dr. Michael Byers and physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a 10 per cent chance of causing a fatality in the next decade.
CTV
UBCO researchers try to generate electricity from discarded fruit
UBCO engineering researchers are experimenting with generating electricity from fruit scraps.
Black Press via Today in BC, Saanich News, Vancouver Island Free Daily, Haida Gwaii Observer, Oak Bay News, Arrow Lakes News
Kamala Harris isn't Joe Biden's real problem
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk said that vice presidential candidates have little effect on the U.S. presidential election outcome.
Newsweek
The wedding trend couples love and guests hate
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Lisa Cavanaugh commented on giving socially responsible gifts like donations.
The Atlantic (subscription)
Canadian airlines gear up for summer travel, but labour shortages pose a risk for passengers
Dr. David Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at the Sauder School of Business, discussed the air pilot shortage.
Globe and Mail (subscription) via Canada Today, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Tri-City News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, North Shore News, Pique NewsMagazine
Cancer survivor hospitalized after acupuncturist promised to regrow thyroid if he stopped taking meds
Nursing professor Dr. Bernie Garrett discussed false claims made by alternative medicine providers.
CBC
What would nuclear power look like for the Prairies?
School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. M.V. Ramana commented on nuclear energy as a source of power in Canada.
CBC
Artificial intelligence can learn but it’s not ready to teach, experts say
Computer science assistant professor Dr. Vered Shwartz commented on the adoption of AI in education.
Business in Vancouver via Castanet, Burnaby Now, Pique NewsMagazine, Times Colonist, Prince George Citizen, North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News
Wildfire terms every Canadian should be familiar with
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed weather terminology often used by Canadian media.
The Weather Network via Yahoo
How malls became the heart of the Asian American community
UBCO creative and critical studies professor Kevin Chong wrote about how malls in North America connect the Asian population to their countries of origin.
TIME
AI machines aren’t ‘hallucinating’. But their makers are
Dr. Naomi Klein, co-director of the Centre for Climate Justice, argued that the claims made by creators of artificial intelligence tools are hallucinatory.
Guardian
Time to lend more to business and less to homeowners. Prosperity demands it
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) argued that there should be a shift in lending and borrowing from mortgage loans to business loans.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
UBC Wine Research Centre wants to define B.C. wine and ensure its future
UBC’s Wine Research Centre, a dual-campus centre headquartered on the Okanagan campus, was featured by the media.
Castanet