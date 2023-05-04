UBC In The News

How will the U.S. writers strike affect Canada? Thousands of jobs could be lost and productions cancelled, experts say

UBCO cultural studies and media studies professor Dr. Daniel Keyes commented on the Writers Guild of America strike.
Toronto Star

Canada and Ontario are turning to nuclear energy as a green solution. Here’s the problem with that

School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. M.V. Ramana discussed the cost of building nuclear power plants.
Toronto Star (subscription)

Lawyer questions why prosecutors refuse to fully exonerate wrongfully convicted man

Tamara Levy, director of the UBC Innocence Project at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed Gerald Klassen’s wrongful conviction.
Glacier Media via Castanet, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, North Shore News, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, New Westminster Record

Successful smears: Will mudslinging be effective in Alberta's election?

Political science professor emeritus Dr. Richard Johnston commented on Alberta’s provincial election campaigning.
CTV

Second time lucky? Input sought for controversial Beedie proposal for lot in Vancouver's Chinatown

PhD candidate Louisa-May Khoo (school of community and regional planning) discussed housing for seniors in Vancouver’s Chinatown.
Vancouver Sun

B.C. to tackle the deadliest workplace killer

School of population and public health professor Dr. Christopher MacLeod discussed the use of asbestos in construction.
The Tyee

Ottawa Now – Should Canada make its sex offender registry public?

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Janine Benedet commented on Canada’s sex offender registry.
iHeartRadio

Here's what to do if you spot this 'recently introduced pest' in your food

Land and food systems professor Dr. Murray Isman commented on insect eggs found on produce.
Vancouver is Awesome