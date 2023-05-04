UBC In The News
How will the U.S. writers strike affect Canada? Thousands of jobs could be lost and productions cancelled, experts say
UBCO cultural studies and media studies professor Dr. Daniel Keyes commented on the Writers Guild of America strike.
Toronto Star
Canada and Ontario are turning to nuclear energy as a green solution. Here’s the problem with that
School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. M.V. Ramana discussed the cost of building nuclear power plants.
Toronto Star (subscription)
Lawyer questions why prosecutors refuse to fully exonerate wrongfully convicted man
Tamara Levy, director of the UBC Innocence Project at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed Gerald Klassen’s wrongful conviction.
Glacier Media via Castanet, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, North Shore News, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, New Westminster Record
Successful smears: Will mudslinging be effective in Alberta's election?
Political science professor emeritus Dr. Richard Johnston commented on Alberta’s provincial election campaigning.
CTV
Second time lucky? Input sought for controversial Beedie proposal for lot in Vancouver's Chinatown
PhD candidate Louisa-May Khoo (school of community and regional planning) discussed housing for seniors in Vancouver’s Chinatown.
Vancouver Sun
B.C. to tackle the deadliest workplace killer
School of population and public health professor Dr. Christopher MacLeod discussed the use of asbestos in construction.
The Tyee
Ottawa Now – Should Canada make its sex offender registry public?
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Janine Benedet commented on Canada’s sex offender registry.
iHeartRadio
Here's what to do if you spot this 'recently introduced pest' in your food
Land and food systems professor Dr. Murray Isman commented on insect eggs found on produce.
Vancouver is Awesome