Space junk falling on Earth has one-in-10 chance of killing someone in the next decade
A study co-authored by political science professor Dr. Michael Byers found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade.
Daily Express (UK)
‘Something has to be done’: An alarming number of working Americans are making this one massive mistake when they switch jobs — here's what you should do instead
Dr. Yanwen Wang (Sauder School of Business) co-authored a study which found that 41.4 per cent of employees are cashing out their 401(k) plans early.
Moneywise via Yahoo
Harassment of journalists increasing, a new UBC study says
Dr. Chris Tenove, assistant director of the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions, led a study which found that about 60 per cent of journalists face monthly attacks on their personal reputation.
Vancouver Sun
New technology that kills 99.99% of airborne diseases being tested B.C. Interior
A new technology developed partly at UBCO called C-POLAR that uses a positively charged surface to capture and kill viruses and bacteria is being tested.
Castanet
UBCO researchers aim to energize fruit waste
UBCO engineering researcher Dr. Hirra Zafar conducted a study which converted food waste into electric energy.
Castanet
‘Another era’: As King Charles III takes crown, Canada shrugs
Political science professor emeritus Dr. Philip Resnick commented on King Charles III’s coronation and the sentiment among Canadians.
Al Jazeera
Animals are dying in droves. What are they telling us?
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley commented on mass mortality events in the animal kingdom.
The New Republic
Pay transparency is on the rise—here’s how to make it work for you
Sociology professor Dr. Sylvia Fuller commented on wage transparency and Canada’a Pay Equity act.
ELLE
How artificial intelligence is already powering work in B.C.
Computer science adjunct professor Dr. Adam Ścibior commented on using artificial intelligence to develop self-driving cars.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Business in Vancouver, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Pique NewsMagazine, North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist
UBC expands occupational therapy program in northern B.C.
UBC’s newly expanded master of occupational therapy program has students learning and training in Northern B.C. Dr. Susan Forwell, head of the department of occupational science and occupational therapy was quoted.
Prince George Citizen