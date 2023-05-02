UBC In The News
UBC Space Study Involves ‘Cosmic Probes’
Physics and astronomy PhD student Adam Dong co-authored a study that discovered 25 repeating fast radio bursts (FRB) — cosmic explosions that last only a few milliseconds.
Weekend Mornings with Stirling Faux
Dog running at 'full speed' to see neighborhood girlfriend melts hearts
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren commented on the socialization of dogs.
Newsweek
Kathleen Folbigg was convicted of killing her four children. But she could be innocent
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Emma Cunliffe commented on the inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg’s convictions at the Australian court of criminal appeal.
7News (Australia)
Dogs, kids work together in therapy at Gabriel’s Angels in Phoenix
Postdoctoral researcher Dr. Camila Cavalli (animal welfare program) commented on the benefits that animal therapy can provide children.
CBS Arizona
Crews move to raise sunken fuel truck leaking off Vancouver Island
Research associate Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) weighed in on the difficulties of cleaning up diesel spills.
The Tyee via CTV, iHeartRadio
Is age slowing you down? It may be an early warning sign for dementia, new study finds
Clinical professor Dr. Roger Wong and nursing assistant professor Dr. Lillian Hung commented on the relationship between physical health and dementia.
Toronto Star
Exercise 'snacking' is the best way to workout if you have 10 minutes or less
Health and exercise sciences professor Dr. Jonathan Little said that one minute of stair climbing three times a week can improve cardiorespiratory fitness.
Real Simple via Yahoo
Putting AI on pause gives us time to regroup around human rights
Political science professor Dr. Wendy Wong wrote about putting artificial intelligence development on pause to address how the technology affects human rights.
Globe and Mail
Supporting people with Parkinson’s at UBC
Media featured the BC Brain Wellness Program based at UBC, and interviewed director Dr. Silke Appel-Creswell and team lead Dr. Sally Anne Stelling.
CTV
UBCO hosts Okanagan Film Festival
The seventh iteration of the UBCO Student Okanagan Film Festival will take place on May 8.
Penticton Herald