UBC In The News
Leaders, your mass layoffs may have an unintended side effect that hurts the company’s bottom line
A study co-authored by Dr. Sima Sajjadiani (Sauder School of Business) found that mass layoffs encourage voluntary resignations among those who remain.
Fast Company
How AI-driven labs will fast-track the future of everything
Chemistry professors Drs. Jason Hein and Curtis Berlinguette were quoted about using artificial intelligence in their laboratories to help with research.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Astronomers just found 25 more mysterious repeating radio signals from space
Physics and astronomy researchers co-authored a study that discovered 25 repeating fast radio bursts — cosmic explosions that last only a few milliseconds.
The Weather Network via MSN
UBC researchers discover potential new treatment for blood clots
Dr. Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu (pathology and laboratory medicine; Centre for Blood Research) co-led a study which developed a more effective blood thinner for the treatment of heart attacks and strokes.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, MSN, Healthing, The Province, Prince George Post, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome
Is talking about climate change actually making it worse?
Peter A. Allard School of Law PhD candidate Grace Nosek discussed building political will for climate action.
CBC Planet Wonder (6:42 mark)
Is remote work a perk or a right? Depends who you ask
Sociology professor Dr. Sylvia Fuller said that improved mental health is “a big reason” why people don’t want to give up working from home.
CBC
Is the future of mining electric? As mines transition equipment, new risks emerge
Dr. Ali Madiseh (Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering) discussed how electrification can reduce the mining industry’s carbon emissions.
CBC
Big Idea: Do anti-speculation measures targeting real estate actually work?
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on whether B.C.’s foreign buyer tax helped with improving housing affordability.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
From the picket line: What’s at stake in the big strike
Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (Sauder School of Business) commented on the public perception of the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
The Tyee via Delta Optimist
The race to recover a sunken tanker truck
Research associate Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) weighed in on the difficulties of cleaning up diesel spills.
The Tyee via Yahoo (Sports), Penticton Herald
‘Deeply troubling’: BC Hydro secretly handed out $430 million in Site C dam contracts
Dr. David Silver (Sauder School of Business) commented on the lack of transparency around Site C direct-award contracts.
The Narwhal
These ‘charming’ yellow things around B.C. are not gummies
Botany professor Dr. Mary Berbee explained the nature of heterotextus alpinus, a gummy-looking fungus.
Daily Hive