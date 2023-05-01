Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Asian Heritage Month Media Advisories

May is Asian Heritage Month in Canada. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. JP Catungal (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice and Founding Academic Co-Lead, Centre for Asian Canadian Research and Engagement

Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca, jpcatungal@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English, some Tagalog/Filipino

History of anti-Asian racism in Canada; Asian Canadian sense of place and homemaking in Metro Vancouver; Asian Canadian community organizing, especially in relation to health, social services, education and policymaking; migration and transnationalism; gender and sexuality as Asian Canadian issues; Filipino Canadian issues; solidarity building among Asian Canadians and with other marginalized communities; difference and inequality among Asian Canadians; community engaged research with Asian Canadian communities

*unavailable after May 14

Dr. Mary Chapman (she/her)

Professor, Department of English Language and Literatures

Tel: 604-652-6717

Email: mary.chapman@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

19th- and early 20th-century Asian Canadian authors Edith Eaton (Sui Sin Far) and Winnifred Eaton (Onoto Watanna), head tax, exclusion, families

*unavailable May 19-21

Dr. Laura Ishiguro (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of History

Email: laura.ishiguro@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Japanese Canadian history

*unavailable on May 25

Manimugdha Sharma (he/him)

PhD student, Department of History

Tel: 236-868-6508

Email: quizzicalguy@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English, Hindi, Urdu