UBC experts on Asian Heritage Month

May is Asian Heritage Month in Canada. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. JP Catungal (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice and Founding Academic Co-Lead, Centre for Asian Canadian Research and Engagement
Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca, jpcatungal@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English, some Tagalog/Filipino
- History of anti-Asian racism in Canada; Asian Canadian sense of place and homemaking in Metro Vancouver; Asian Canadian community organizing, especially in relation to health, social services, education and policymaking; migration and transnationalism; gender and sexuality as Asian Canadian issues; Filipino Canadian issues; solidarity building among Asian Canadians and with other marginalized communities; difference and inequality among Asian Canadians; community engaged research with Asian Canadian communities
*unavailable after May 14
Dr. Mary Chapman (she/her)
Professor, Department of English Language and Literatures
Tel: 604-652-6717
Email: mary.chapman@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- 19th- and early 20th-century Asian Canadian authors Edith Eaton (Sui Sin Far) and Winnifred Eaton (Onoto Watanna), head tax, exclusion, families
*unavailable May 19-21
Dr. Laura Ishiguro (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of History
Email: laura.ishiguro@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Japanese Canadian history
*unavailable on May 25
Manimugdha Sharma (he/him)
PhD student, Department of History
Tel: 236-868-6508
Email: quizzicalguy@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English, Hindi, Urdu
- South Asian history, politics and media; Hindu nationalism; India’s Islamicate past