UBC In The News

Are diesel school buses harming kids? Why replacing them with electric could have health and psychological benefits

Media mentioned a study co-authored by Drs. Chris Carlsten and Jason Curran (medicine), and Daniela Palombo (psychology) which found that exposure to diesel exhaust had temporary negative effects on brain connectivity.
Postmedia via Toronto Star, Welland Tribune, Waterloo Region Record, Hamilton Spectator, St. Catherines Standard

UBC seeks patent on blood thinner with 'enormous potential'

Dr. Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu (pathology and laboratory medicine; Centre for Blood Research) co-led a study which developed a more effective blood thinner for the treatment of heart attacks and strokes.
Business In Vancouver

Number of known repeating fast radio bursts Doubles thanks to one study

Physics and astronomy researchers Dr. Ingrid Stairs and PhD student Adam Dong co-authored a study that discovered 25 repeating fast radio bursts (FRB) — cosmic explosions that last only a few milliseconds.
IFLScience

Inflation is taking a bite out of your snack fix: Junk food profits are up despite fizzling sales

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Yann Cornil commented on price hikes by snack food manufacturers.
CBC via Yahoo

Nuclear power, a solution against climate change?

Dr. Allison MacFarlane, director of school of public policy and global affairs, discussed nuclear solutions, risks and considerations in the global arena
Radio-Canada Découverte (16:04 mark)

Trying to deny bail to alleged criminals may result in more people being set free, experts say

Peter A. Allard school of Law professor Joel Bakan commented on the justice system in B.C.
CTV

UBC medical students organize cervical cancer screening event in the Okanagan

UBCO students are hosting Papapalooza which allows people to register for a Pap test at a local medical clinic.
Castanet