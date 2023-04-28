UBC In The News
Are diesel school buses harming kids? Why replacing them with electric could have health and psychological benefits
Media mentioned a study co-authored by Drs. Chris Carlsten and Jason Curran (medicine), and Daniela Palombo (psychology) which found that exposure to diesel exhaust had temporary negative effects on brain connectivity.
UBC seeks patent on blood thinner with 'enormous potential'
Dr. Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu (pathology and laboratory medicine; Centre for Blood Research) co-led a study which developed a more effective blood thinner for the treatment of heart attacks and strokes.
Number of known repeating fast radio bursts Doubles thanks to one study
Physics and astronomy researchers Dr. Ingrid Stairs and PhD student Adam Dong co-authored a study that discovered 25 repeating fast radio bursts (FRB) — cosmic explosions that last only a few milliseconds.
Nuclear power, a solution against climate change?
Dr. Allison MacFarlane, director of school of public policy and global affairs, discussed nuclear solutions, risks and considerations in the global arena
Trying to deny bail to alleged criminals may result in more people being set free, experts say
Peter A. Allard school of Law professor Joel Bakan commented on the justice system in B.C.
UBC medical students organize cervical cancer screening event in the Okanagan
UBCO students are hosting Papapalooza which allows people to register for a Pap test at a local medical clinic.
