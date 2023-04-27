UBC In The News
UBC study on mice finds 'major breakthrough' in new blood thinner with no increased risk of bleeding
Dr. Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu (pathology and laboratory medicine; Centre for Blood Research) co-led a study which developed a more effective blood thinner.
CTV
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
Social work professor Dr. Tim Stainton co-authored a report which recommends closing large facilities for people with disabilities in Nova Scotia.
Canadian Press via CTV, Toronto Star, Winnipeg Free Press, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, iHeartRadio
B.C. telescope discovers 25 repeating radio signals from deep space
Physics and astronomy PhD student Adam Dong co-authored a study that discovered 25 repeating fast radio bursts (FRB) — cosmic explosions that last only a few milliseconds.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen, Pique NewsMagazine, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Powell River Peak
Quebec man gets prison time for creating AI-generated child pornography
Clinical psychology masters student Vasileia Karasavva discussed the use of technology to create deepfake images and videos.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), National Post, The Province, Global News, Canada Today, Vancouver Sun, Calgary Herald, MSN
Why hospitals should keep mandatory masking
Clinical professor Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi co-authored an opinion piece on the importance of wearing masks in healthcare settings.
Edmonton Journal
Acetaminophen overdose is a leading cause of liver injury, but it is largely preventable
Clinical professors Dr. Eric Yoshida and Dr. Trana Hussaini wrote about the dangers of acetaminophen overdose on the liver.
The Conversation
How schools and families can take climate action by learning about food systems
Curriculum studies PhD candidate Gabrielle Edwards wrote about how educating young people on where food comes from can help them make more sustainable choices.
The Conversation via Salon, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo
German President Steinmeier’s B.C. visit a ‘rare’ opportunity to engage directly
Media mentioned German President Steinmeier’s visit to UBC’s Smart Hydrogen Energy District, a soon-to-open research platform with a hydrogen fuel station.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), CTV