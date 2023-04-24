UBC In The News
The ocean’s kelp forests are worth serious coin
Dr. Margot Hessing-Lewis, a researcher with the Hakai Institute at the Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, co-authored a study which found that kelp forests around the globe provide an average of US$500 billion a year in benefits for fisheries.
National Observer via Yahoo, Penticton Herald, iNFO News
Scientists, Regulators Race to Eliminate 'Forever Chemicals'
Research led by chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni discovered a way to eliminate harmful chemicals that usually take hundreds of years to break down.
VOA (1:58 mark)
We now know why huge underwater volcanoes don’t change the climate much
A study led by Dr. Johan Gilchrist (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) investigated the unique features of submarine volcanic eruptions.
CBC Radio
No major disruption from public sector strike, but also no solution in sight
Economics professor Dr. David Green commented on the federal public servant strike.
New York Times (subscription)
Does India have enough insurance coverage for a nuclear disaster?
Dr. M.V. Ramana (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the India Nuclear Insurance Pool that will be needed to compensate victims and pay for clean up in case of a nuclear disaster.
Al Jazeera
What the battle for Teck says about mining, ESG and the clean energy transition
Dr. John Steen (Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering) commented on the mining industry and clean energy.
BNN Bloomberg
Is Canada keeping its promises on climate change? The Globe tracks its progress
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison weighed in on the status of Canada’s climate change pledges.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Demand for power for bitcoin mining still high despite B.C. Hydro freeze
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) said that bitcoin mining with renewable power does not remove emissions because of how intertwined the cryptocurrency system is.
Vancouver Sun via MSN
You may not have heard of fatty liver disease. Experts say you need to know
Clinical professor Dr. Eric Yoshida discussed the causes and prevention of fatty liver disease.
CBC
What is happy climate action? A B.C. academic’s plan to protect the planet and spread joy
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed why we should reframe the way we talk about climate change and the “happy climate approach.”
CTV News
Can the United Nations help save Pacific salmon?
Dr. Marjo Vierros (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the UN High Seas Treaty for marine conservation.
Crosscut
Can I trade a higher retirement age for a four-day workweek?
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed a potential four-day workweek for Canadian workers.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
In defence of drug dealers’ humanity
Anthropology PhD candidate Hilary Argo wrote about the complexities of illegal drug trade.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
The WHO’s international pandemic treaty: Meaningful public engagement must inform Canada’s negotiations
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Katrina Plamondon co-authored an opinion piece about Canada’s negotiations with the WHO on the proposed pandemic treaty.
The Conversation via Yahoo
UBC students construct one of Canada’s first ‘carbon-minimal’ hempcrete buildings
UBC student engineering team Third Quadrant Design’s new carbon-minimal hempcrete building was featured by the media.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), Toronto Star, Richmond Sentinel, Vernon Now, Victoria Now, Penticton Now, Kamloops Now, Kelowna Now, Prince George Now, Peterborough Examiner, St. Catharines Standard