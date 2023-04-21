UBC In The News

COVID could increase risk of developing diabetes by up to 22%, Canadian study shows

Research co-authored by medicine researchers Drs. Zaeema Naveed, Hector Velasquez Garcia, Naveed Janjua and Bushra Mahmood found that people infected with the coronavirus were more likely to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes compared with those who had not been exposed to the virus.
Global News

UBCO researcher shines a light on ‘nightmare’ ooze killing cannabis plants

UBCO biology PhD student Chris Dumigan analyzed black root rot, a fungus killing cannabis plants in a licensed growing facility in the B.C. Kootenays.
Castanet, Black Press via Hope Standard, Victoria News, Quesnel Cariboo Observer

The feds just approved a massive Port of Vancouver expansion — and it’s a blow to biodiversity

Forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin’s study on habitat restoration was mentioned in an opinion piece about the Port of Vancouver expansion.
The Narwhal

SpaceX explosion illustrates Musk's 'successful failure' formula

Dr. Tanya Harrison, a fellow at the Outer Space Institute, commented on the explosion of SpaceX’s new Starship rocket.
Reuters via Yahoo, Express Tribune, First Post, Lithgow Mercury, Indian Express via MSN

Dalai Lama furore reignites Tibet 'slave' controversy

Asian studies professor Dr. Tsering Shakya discussed the history of the Dalai Lama.
BBC via Yahoo, MSN

100,000 more Vancouver trees pitched to city by park board commissioner

Forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt commented on the need for more trees in Vancouver.
Vancouver Sun

Libraries are in the political crosshairs as they fight back against U.S. book bans

Dr. Florian Gassner (department of central, Eastern and northern European studies) discussed book bans and censorship.
CBC via Yahoo

Calgary's long quest to infuse downtown with life enters new phase as election looms

Professor Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) discussed converting commercial buildings in downtown Calgary for residential use.
CBC

Climate Panel: Greenhouse gas emissions report and Earth Day 2023

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed B.C.’s greenhouse gas emissions.
CBC Early Edition

ChatGPT for health care providers: Can the AI chatbot make the professionals' jobs easier?

Clinical professor Dr. Tim O’Connell commented on the use of ChatGPT by medical professionals.
FOX News

Hydrogen-electric trams pitched to link Kamloops to US border

Dr. Gord Lovegrove pitched a hydrogen-electric tram service that would connect Kamloops to the U.S. border.
Castanet

New bill looks to protect 'vulnerable road users'

Clinical professor Dr. Alexandre Henri-Bhargava said when considering potentially unsafe drivers, it is rarely a function of age alone.
Times Colonist

Trip to the moon

Dr. Sun Kwok, an honorary professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, spoke about how the upcoming mission of Canadian astronauts to orbit the moon can open a new page for space exploration.
OMNI Cantonese

Shutting down cannabis compassion clubs hurts patients and the public

UBC researchers Drs. Rielle Capler (school of population and public health), Zach Walsh (UBCO department of psychology), and Hudson Reddon (faculty of medicine) co-authored an opinion piece about compassionate access to cannabis.
Tyee

It's time to make the needs of older adults a top priority

Nursing adjunct professor Dan Levitt discussed investing in long-term care for older Canadians.
Vancouver Sun

UBC students construct one of Canada's first 'carbon-minimal' hempcrete buildings

UBC student engineering team Third Quadrant Design’s new carbon-minimal hempcrete building was featured by the media.
Ming Pao, Canadian Press via City News, National Observer, Courier-Mail, Gibsons Coast Reporter