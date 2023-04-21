UBC In The News
COVID could increase risk of developing diabetes by up to 22%, Canadian study shows
Research co-authored by medicine researchers Drs. Zaeema Naveed, Hector Velasquez Garcia, Naveed Janjua and Bushra Mahmood found that people infected with the coronavirus were more likely to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes compared with those who had not been exposed to the virus.
Global News
UBCO researcher shines a light on ‘nightmare’ ooze killing cannabis plants
UBCO biology PhD student Chris Dumigan analyzed black root rot, a fungus killing cannabis plants in a licensed growing facility in the B.C. Kootenays.
Castanet, Black Press via Hope Standard, Victoria News, Quesnel Cariboo Observer
The feds just approved a massive Port of Vancouver expansion — and it’s a blow to biodiversity
Forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin’s study on habitat restoration was mentioned in an opinion piece about the Port of Vancouver expansion.
The Narwhal
SpaceX explosion illustrates Musk's 'successful failure' formula
Dr. Tanya Harrison, a fellow at the Outer Space Institute, commented on the explosion of SpaceX’s new Starship rocket.
Reuters via Yahoo, Express Tribune, First Post, Lithgow Mercury, Indian Express via MSN
100,000 more Vancouver trees pitched to city by park board commissioner
Forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt commented on the need for more trees in Vancouver.
Vancouver Sun
Calgary's long quest to infuse downtown with life enters new phase as election looms
Professor Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) discussed converting commercial buildings in downtown Calgary for residential use.
CBC
Climate Panel: Greenhouse gas emissions report and Earth Day 2023
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed B.C.’s greenhouse gas emissions.
CBC Early Edition
ChatGPT for health care providers: Can the AI chatbot make the professionals' jobs easier?
Clinical professor Dr. Tim O’Connell commented on the use of ChatGPT by medical professionals.
FOX News
Hydrogen-electric trams pitched to link Kamloops to US border
Dr. Gord Lovegrove pitched a hydrogen-electric tram service that would connect Kamloops to the U.S. border.
Castanet
New bill looks to protect 'vulnerable road users'
Clinical professor Dr. Alexandre Henri-Bhargava said when considering potentially unsafe drivers, it is rarely a function of age alone.
Times Colonist
Trip to the moon
Dr. Sun Kwok, an honorary professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, spoke about how the upcoming mission of Canadian astronauts to orbit the moon can open a new page for space exploration.
OMNI Cantonese
Shutting down cannabis compassion clubs hurts patients and the public
UBC researchers Drs. Rielle Capler (school of population and public health), Zach Walsh (UBCO department of psychology), and Hudson Reddon (faculty of medicine) co-authored an opinion piece about compassionate access to cannabis.
Tyee
It's time to make the needs of older adults a top priority
Nursing adjunct professor Dan Levitt discussed investing in long-term care for older Canadians.
Vancouver Sun
UBC students construct one of Canada's first 'carbon-minimal' hempcrete buildings
UBC student engineering team Third Quadrant Design’s new carbon-minimal hempcrete building was featured by the media.
Ming Pao, Canadian Press via City News, National Observer, Courier-Mail, Gibsons Coast Reporter