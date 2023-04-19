UBC In The News
COVID may increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes, researchers find
Research co-authored by Drs. Zaeema Naveed, Hector Velasquez Garcia, Naveed Janjua and Bushra Mahmood (faculty of medicine) found that people infected with the coronavirus were more likely to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes compared with those who had not been exposed to the virus.
New York Times, Guardian, Seattle Times, Yahoo, Star Tribune, The Indian Express, India Today, Buffalo News, DT Next
Mega-volcanoes less of an extinction risk than once thought, B.C. researchers find
A study led by Dr. Johan Gilchrist (earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) investigated volcanic eruptions.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Gibsons Coast Reporter, Dawson Creek Mirror, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Powell River Peak, Alaska Highway News, Prince George Citizen, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Pique News Magazine, Castanet
B.C.-origin exports break new record in 2022
Dr. James Brander (Sauder School of Business) discussed the increase in the export of goods from B.C.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Prince George Citizen, North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist, Tri-City News, Pique News Magazine, Richmond News, Squamish Chief, New Westminster Record
Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo makes successful entry into Canadian market
Sauder School of Business adjunct professor James Wang commented on the online shopping site Temu owned by Chinese retailer Pinduoduo.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Pique News Magazine, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Squamish Chief, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen, North Shore News, Gibsons Coast Reporter, Dawson Creek Mirror, Powell River Peak, Alaska Highway News
TED Vancouver: live video switch illustrates chilling, thrilling potential of artificial intelligence
Dr. Alfred Hermida (school of journalism, writing, and media) commented on the use of artificial intelligence to create fake videos.
Postmedia via The Province, Vancouver Sun, O Canada, MSN
Population policies can erode reproductive, human rights, warns United Nations agency
Economics professor Dr. Marina Adshade discussed the responsibility of taking care of children.
CBC via Canada Today, Yahoo
Ever wonder what’s in vape liquids? We took a closer look
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Laura Struik commented on young people vaping.
CBC Kids (video, 4:23 mark)
What is happiness, and how can you be more happy? Experts from the happiest countries share their tips
Media mentioned a study co-edited by economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell called the World Happiness Report.
Yahoo via KIRO-TV (Seattle), WSB (Atlanta), WDBO (Orlando)