UBC In The News
This B.C. school has banned cellphones — and seen student health improve
Media mentioned a study led by clinical professor of psychiatry Dr. Shimi Kang that linked smartphone use to addiction and continued distraction.
Glacier Media via Vancouver Is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Delta Optimist, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen, Dawson Creek Mirror, Powell River Peak, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Alaska Highway News, Canada Today
Mums are crucial in shaping kids’ educational mobility
Research co-authored by sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian was mentioned in an opinion piece about mothers’ role in their children’s education.
Mirror (U.K.)
Why this year's London Marathon runners could be the oldest ever
A study by clinical professor of physical therapy Dr. Jean-Francois Esculier found that running is good for our joints.
Daily Mail
The sale of Teck to a foreign buyer would be a loss for Canada, critics say
Dr. Scott Dunbar (Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering) discussed the recent proposal by Swiss commodities giant Glencore to buy Teck Resources.
Canadian Press via Financial Post, Yahoo, Castanet, Business In Vancouver, Vancouver Is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief, Prince George Citizen, North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist, Pique Newsmagazine, Regina Leader-Post, Powell River Peak, Lakeland Today, Rocky Mountain Outlook, Brandon Sun
Should You Let Employees Break the Rules to Make Customers Happy?
Dr. Irene Kim (Sauder School of Business) co-authored an article that discussed customer service employees breaking organizational rules in complex situations.
Harvard Business Review
Canada’s permissive assisted-dying culture is devaluing people with disabilities
Professors Dr. Janine Benedet and Isabel Grant (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed assisted dying in Canada.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
UBC Okanagan students get cuddles with kittens ahead of exams
The Okanagan Humane Society hosted a cat cafe event at UBCO.
Castanet, Vernon Morning Star
UBC student biking Bangladesh to put overlooked impacts of climate change on displa
International economics undergraduate student Bashar Rahman is preparing to cycle across Bangladesh to produce a documentary about how those most vulnerable to climate change in the country are experiencing and preparing for its impacts.
Black Press via Peace Arch News, Saanich News