UBC In The News
New tech could one day scrub ‘forever chemicals’ from your tap water
Research led by chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni discovered a way to eliminate harmful chemicals that usually take hundreds of years to break down.
Washington Post via Spokesman Review, MSN, SFGATE, Press Herald, Black Press via Revelstoke Review
Climate change delaying colour change for Yukon hares, could put ecosystem at risk: study
Research co-authored by Dr. Charles Krebs, zoology professor emeritus, found that snowshoe hares in the Yukon are waiting longer to turn white from brown and that hares with more brown fur than white in autumn were less likely to survive the winter.
Vancouver Sun
Ireland-Canada Chamber of Commerce Vancouver a local legacy of historic 1998 deal
Research led by political science professor Dr. Kurt Huebner was mentioned on the 25-year anniversary of the Good Friday agreement between Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom.
Business In Vancouver, Vancouver Is Awesome
'Fossil waves' left by huge underwater volcanoes offer clues on impact
Researchers from the department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences devised a new method that simulates large explosive volcanic eruptions to better understand their impact.
Interesting Engineering
COVID-19 levels relatively high and holding, modelling shows
Media mentioned a mathematical model developed by zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto to study the spread of COVID-19. The modelling data showed that enhancing ventilation in congested indoor environments would decrease transmission of COVID-19.
Postmedia via Times Colonist
On the hunt: The decline of southern resident orcas may come down to who's doing the hunting
Brianna Wright’s (Marine Mammal Research Unit) research on killer whales of coastal British Columbia was mentioned by the media.
Times Colonist
Labs race to make pharmaceutical MDMA available to treat mental illness
Psychology PhD student Tashia Petker discussed the medical use of psychedelics.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Nearly 40 per cent of Canadian abortions rely on pill that is at centre of U.S. legal battle
Clinical professor Dr. Wendy Norman discussed mifepristone, a drug used to administer abortions in Canada.
Postmedia via National Post, St. Thomas Times Journal
Pollen count 'high' in Metro Vancouver Friday
Clinical professor Dr. Chris Carlsten commented on the increase in pollen from plants due to warming temperatures.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Carrot or stick? Frugal Higgs is a fan of Ottawa's big spending on clean-energy projects.
Dr. Kevin Milligan (Vancouver School of Economics) commented on government spending and subsidies.
CBC
Palm trees in Vancouver? Florida's climate in Burnaby? Plant fossils suggest region once had a warmer climate
Earth sciences professor Dr. Kendra Chritz commented on the plant fossils found at Burnaby Mountain.
CBC
You may have asthma and not even know. Here's why
Clinical professor Dr. Chris Carlsten commented on spirometry testing to diagnose asthma.
CBC
Is talking about climate change actually making it worse?
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed why we should reframe the way we talk about climate change and the “happy climate approach.”
CBC Planet Wonder (2:50 mark)
Criticism of B.C.’s drug policy as the province marks 7 years of the toxic drug crisis
Mark Haden (school of population and public health) discussed drug regulation in B.C.
City News
At your service: Affordable housing key issue, but MPs vary on how best to handle shortfall
Geography professor emeritus Dr. Dan Hiebert was mentioned in an interview about housing affordability in Canada.
Langley Advance Times
Can We Use Computer Heat to Grow Food?
PhD candidate Sarah-Louise Ruder (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) co-wrote about the benefits and drawbacks of capturing the heat emitted by computing hardware and reusing it to grow crops indoors.
The Conversation via The Tyee
Gender-blind policies ignore the disproportionate effects of water crisis on women
Graduate students Bolormaa Purevjavm (Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering), and Adiya Baratova Tudiyarova and Elena Gordillo Fuertes (school of public policy and global affairs), argued that women should be included in discussions about water governance solutions.
The Conversation via Winnipeg Free Press
UBCO engineering students cap off year with showcase
UBCO engineering students’ final year capstone projects were featured by the media.
Castanet