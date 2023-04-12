UBC In The News

Mining and metals: Sustaining the global economy

A Forbes article on mining mentioned work by Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering researchers Benjamin Cox, Sally Innis, Dr. Nadja Kunz, and Dr. John Steen, which found that 90 per cent of emissions from mining and metals originate from the manufacturing of iron and steel.
Forbes

Scientists have invented a method to break down 'forever chemicals' in our drinking water. Here’s how

Research led by chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni discovered a way to eliminate harmful chemicals that usually take hundreds of years to break down.
World Economic Forum

Underwater volcanic eruptions are more harmful than previously believed

Researchers from the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences uncovered new insights into the nature of ancient underwater volcanic eruptions.
Earth.com

Global food production may decline by nine per cent owing to climate change, says expert

A study conducted by Dr. Naveen Ramankutty, director of the Institute for Resources Environment and Sustainability, found that staple crops like rice and wheat are under threat from climate change.
The Hindu

Canadian gut health products may not provide the same benefits to immigrants, UBCO researchers say

Biology researchers Leah D’Aloisio and Dr. Deanna L. Gibson found that Canadian products targeted at treating gut health might not be effective on immigrants.
Castanet

Lock-outs, mass emails, closed offices: Virtual layoffs are normal now

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Sima Sajjadiani talked about the effects of remote layoffs on employees.
Washington Post

Dyslexia can be a 'unique advantage,' entrepreneur says, but more support in schools is needed

Language sciences professor emeritus Dr. Linda Siegel discussed dyslexia in students.
CBC

How 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game uses goblins to reinforce antisemitic scapegoating

Philosophy postdoctoral fellow Dr. Celia Edell argued that the portrayal of goblins in the new Harry Potter video game is based on centuries of antisemitic images and tropes.
National Post

Taxes and subsidies can curb harmful housing speculation, experts suggest

Media featured Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff’s discussion on taxing property owners in B.C. at the Union of BC Municipalities housing conference.
Business in VancouverVancouver is Awesome

B.C. desperately needs Ottawa to tie immigration levels to housing

Geography professor emeritus Dr. Dan Hiebert was mentioned in an opinion piece about housing affordability in B.C.
Vancouver Sun

'It could happen to you': What you need to know about long COVID

Clinical professor Dr. Ric Arseneau discussed the effects of long COVID on Canadians.
Castanet

Quesnel can’t let this slide: logging partly to blame for landscape threat

Forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila discussed the loss of forests in Quesnel and its effects on the environment.
Quesnel Observer

Here be dragons: Pond Scum still rising to the top

History professor Dr. Shoufu Yin discussed the origins and significance of dragon boats.
Leader Post

UBC honors Elektra Women’s Choir artistic director Morna Edmundson with honorary degree

Media featured the recipients of the spring 2023 UBC honorary degrees, which included choral conductor Morna Edmundson.
StirPeace Arch News

Over $200,000 raised through Giving Day at UBC Okanagan

UBCO deputy vice-chancellor Dr. Lesley Cormack, and executive director of development and alumni engagement Adrienne Skinner thanked the community for the unprecedented support during Giving Day.
Castanet