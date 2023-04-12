UBC In The News
Mining and metals: Sustaining the global economy
A Forbes article on mining mentioned work by Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering researchers Benjamin Cox, Sally Innis, Dr. Nadja Kunz, and Dr. John Steen, which found that 90 per cent of emissions from mining and metals originate from the manufacturing of iron and steel.
Forbes
Scientists have invented a method to break down 'forever chemicals' in our drinking water. Here’s how
Research led by chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni discovered a way to eliminate harmful chemicals that usually take hundreds of years to break down.
World Economic Forum
Underwater volcanic eruptions are more harmful than previously believed
Researchers from the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences uncovered new insights into the nature of ancient underwater volcanic eruptions.
Earth.com
Global food production may decline by nine per cent owing to climate change, says expert
A study conducted by Dr. Naveen Ramankutty, director of the Institute for Resources Environment and Sustainability, found that staple crops like rice and wheat are under threat from climate change.
The Hindu
Canadian gut health products may not provide the same benefits to immigrants, UBCO researchers say
Biology researchers Leah D’Aloisio and Dr. Deanna L. Gibson found that Canadian products targeted at treating gut health might not be effective on immigrants.
Castanet
Lock-outs, mass emails, closed offices: Virtual layoffs are normal now
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Sima Sajjadiani talked about the effects of remote layoffs on employees.
Washington Post
Dyslexia can be a 'unique advantage,' entrepreneur says, but more support in schools is needed
Language sciences professor emeritus Dr. Linda Siegel discussed dyslexia in students.
CBC
How 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game uses goblins to reinforce antisemitic scapegoating
Philosophy postdoctoral fellow Dr. Celia Edell argued that the portrayal of goblins in the new Harry Potter video game is based on centuries of antisemitic images and tropes.
National Post
Taxes and subsidies can curb harmful housing speculation, experts suggest
Media featured Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff’s discussion on taxing property owners in B.C. at the Union of BC Municipalities housing conference.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome
B.C. desperately needs Ottawa to tie immigration levels to housing
Geography professor emeritus Dr. Dan Hiebert was mentioned in an opinion piece about housing affordability in B.C.
Vancouver Sun
'It could happen to you': What you need to know about long COVID
Clinical professor Dr. Ric Arseneau discussed the effects of long COVID on Canadians.
Castanet
Quesnel can’t let this slide: logging partly to blame for landscape threat
Forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila discussed the loss of forests in Quesnel and its effects on the environment.
Quesnel Observer
Here be dragons: Pond Scum still rising to the top
History professor Dr. Shoufu Yin discussed the origins and significance of dragon boats.
Leader Post
UBC honors Elektra Women’s Choir artistic director Morna Edmundson with honorary degree
Media featured the recipients of the spring 2023 UBC honorary degrees, which included choral conductor Morna Edmundson.
Stir, Peace Arch News
Over $200,000 raised through Giving Day at UBC Okanagan
UBCO deputy vice-chancellor Dr. Lesley Cormack, and executive director of development and alumni engagement Adrienne Skinner thanked the community for the unprecedented support during Giving Day.
Castanet